Sen. John Cornyn introduces legislation to rename post office after Ron Wright

U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas) released the following statement after introducing legislation to rename a U.S. Post Office in Arlington after former Texas Congressman Ron Wright, who passed away last year following a battle with cancer and complications from COVID-19.

A companion bill has been introduced in the House of Representatives by U.S. Rep. Jake Ellzey (Texas-06).

“A public servant through and through, Ron represented his community with great pride and tirelessly advocated for Texas every chance he had,” Cornyn said. “I am proud to honor the legacy of my friend and fellow Texan, and I ask my colleagues in the Senate to join me in remembering his life.”

Born in Tarrant County, Wright was a sixth generation North Texas native. He graduated from Azle High School in 1971 and later attended the University of Texas at Arlington. A husband, father, and grandfather, Wright was active in the Arlington community where he began his political career in 2000 as a member of the Arlington City Council then rose to mayor pro tem until 2008. He went on to serve as a congressional aide and then the Tarrant County tax assessor-collector before running for Congress.

He was first sworn into Congress after winning his 2018 election and was serving his second term for Texas’ 6th Congressional District when he passed away on Feb. 7, 2021.

