Brinson Powersports of Corsicana joins the Bobcat Company dealer network

Daily Light Report

Brinson Powersports of Corsicana has been officially selected as an authorized dealer of Bobcat Company, a global leader in compact equipment.

Founded more than 10 years ago, Brinson Powersports serves customers in Navarro County and other surrounding counties.

“Our community is bound to farming, ranching and construction. As our farmers, ranchers and construction owners continue to grow and thrive, they are looking for new options to avoid traveling 50 miles for equipment,” said Marisol Castaneda, executive manager at Brinson Powersports of Corsicana. “Given the need in our area for greater availability and value, we believe offering Bobcat equipment will greatly assist us in partnering with our customers to make our community the best it can be.”

As part of Brinson Auto Group, Brinson Powersports of Corsicana provides sales, service and parts for Bobcat compact equipment, as well as a variety of outdoor power equipment, including boats, jet ski, ATV and UTVs. The dealership has continued to grow over the last decade, which led to building an expanded facility in 2015, the current home of Brinson Powersports of Corsicana.

“Adding Bobcat equipment is a natural fit and complements our existing outdoor equipment and vehicle offerings,” Castaneda said. “Bobcat products are known for their durability and quality, which is something our customers want and expect, so we are excited to grow our business and offer greater availability of Bobcat locally.”

Brinson Powersports of Corsicana is located at 1931 Martin Luther King Blvd. For more information go to brinsonpowersports.com.

"Given their location and the demand in the area, Brinson Powersports of Corsicana is an excellent addition to our dealer network, and we are excited to welcome them to Bobcat," said Steve Ross, director of channel development at Doosan Bobcat. “We look forward to our partnership with them, as well as the opportunity to introduce new customers in Texas to Bobcat.”

For more information on Bobcat and the dealer network, visit bobcat.com.