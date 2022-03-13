Maypearl man sentenced for aggravated sexual assault of a child

Daily Light Report

Ellis County and District Attorney Ann Montgomery announced Friday that Esteban Gonzalez Zambrano, 29, of Maypearl, was sentenced to 60 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony with a punishment range of 5-99 years, or life, in prison, according to a press release from the district attorney’s office.

Zambrano’s jury trial began on Feb. 22. The jury heard evidence that on July 11, 2019, Zambrano sexually assaulted a 9-year-old child, the release stated. The child immediately told her mother about the assault, and her mother took her to the hospital. While the mother and child were at the hospital, Zambrano went back to the child’s house and told the child’s sister that the touching was an accident. The jury also heard testimony that Zambrano had previously committed acts of sexual assault against the another family member in Ellis County when the sister was under the age of 17, the release stated.

The jury pronounced a guilty verdict after deliberating for only 40 minutes. Zambrano elected to go to the judge for punishment, and Zambrano’s punishment hearing began on March 11.

After considering the evidence in the guilt and innocence phase of trial and then additional evidence in the punishment phase, the Honorable Judge Cindy Ermatinger, of the 443rd Judicial Court sentenced Zambrano to 60 years in prison. Zambrano will be required to serve 30 years in prison before he will be eligible for parole.

“Child victim cases are some of the toughest cases we prosecute, and the passage of time does not make the process easier for the child or the case,” Montgomery said. “Despite that reality, our office is committed to seeking justice for the victims.”

Assistant County and District Attorneys Grace Pandithurai and Sherry Roeder prosecuted the case, assisted by County and District Attorney Investigators Todd Woodruff and Bryan Norris. The case was investigated by the Maypearl Police Department. The Ellis County and District Attorney’s Office would like to thank the Ellis County Children’s Advocacy Center and the REACH Clinic at Children’s Hospital in Dallas for additional assistance, the release stated.