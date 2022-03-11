Olson discusses plans for re-election

Daily Light Report

Melissa Olson, who serves on Place 3 on the Waxahachie City Council, issued the following news release regarding her campaign to seek re-election in the May 7 election:

I am very happy to announce, with the support of my family, friends and fellow Waxahachie residents, that I am seeking re-election to the Waxahachie City Council, Place 3.

I have had the privilege of serving Waxahachie for the last 4 years and would consider it an absolute honor to be able to continue serving you in this capacity for the next two years. What I have done and will continue to do in office is, among other things, fight for lower taxes and greater transparency from your city government.

How many times have politicians promised us they would lower taxes? Too many to count. While I’ve been on council the city has lowered the tax rate from $0.68 to $0.66. Those are actual results, not just some campaign promise.

Not only that I have had to make the hard decision and take action to vote against our 2021 budget because it did not provide taxpayers in the city enough tax relief. The long and short of it is that our NNR (no-new-revenue) tax rate (with rising appraisals, this is the tax rate that would get the city the same amount of revenue as the previous year) for FY 22 was $0.625875 and the rate that was proposed was $0.66. I will tell you that voting against a budget is one of the hardest things I have had to do while serving on the council. Maybe that’s why I am the only council member who has voted against a budget at least since May 2018, when I was first elected.

Transparency. This is another buzz word that people like to throw out at election time, but what do those who are elected do to provide transparency in government? I have advocated for live-streaming our meetings and briefing sessions. We have the City Council and Planning & Zoning Commission meetings streamed as of now, but the briefing sessions are not. This needs to be changed. There is so much good information that is shared at those briefing sessions, the information needs to be readily available for citizens.

In my view, another component of transparency is communication; therefore, I have published an online newsletter on my blog every single week for residents to see what is going on in the city for the next week. I provide links to the agendas, highlight non-routine items or those that I know folks might find interesting, and have my personal cell number and council email at the bottom of every one. I want to make myself available to you, the residents of Waxahachie.

Please feel welcome to reach out to me if you have any questions or if I can be of assistance. My cell number is 817-507-5162 and my council email is: molson@waxahachie.com. My weekly newsletter can be found at olsonfortexas.blogspot.com. You can also connect with me on Facebook at: facebook.com/molson625.

I really enjoy helping others and with your support, will be able to continue being your voice in City Hall for two more years.

Early voting for the May 7 City Council and WISD election will begin on April 25.