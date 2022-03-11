Life School hosts 7th-annual Parade of Choirs

Daily Light report

School choirs from across Dallas-Fort Worth gathered in Oak Cliff Sunday evening, Feb. 27, for the 7th-annual Parade of Choirs.

Life School Oak Cliff’s Everlasting Life Gospel Choir hosted the 2022 event. The 2020 competition was featured on Channel 5 for its community impact, showcasing Elementary, Middle, and High School choirs, community choirs, and gospel choirs from around DFW.

The event was hosted by acclaimed radio personality Shanon Thomas. Participating choirs and guests included Life High School Waxahachie Drill Team, Everlasting Life Gospel Choir from LSOC Middle/High School, Life Middle School Waxahachie, Life High School Waxahachie, and South Oak Cliff High School.

Fulfilling the event was no small feat. The pandemic introduced unexpected challenges. But, participants proved committed to providing a rousing evening of music.

A generous sponsor donated money to provide trophies for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd-place winners along with cash prizes of $200 for top elementary school, $300 for top middle school, and $500 for top high school.

Schools interested in participating in Parade of Choirs 2023 can email Dr. Kchristshan Howard (kchristshan.howard@lifeschools.net).