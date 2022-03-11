Area briefs: Ellzey joins Republicans in introducing Registry Rights Act

Daily Light Report

Congressman Jake Ellzey, whose Texas District 6 includes Ellis County, joined a group of 44 Republicans in introducing the No Retaining Every Gun In a System That Restricts Your (REGISTRY) Rights Act to ensure the federal government doesn’t build a federal firearms registry.

Under current law, a Federal Firearm Licensee (FFL) must give all of their firearm transaction records from the past 20 years to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF). The ATF maintains all of these records in the Out-of-Business Records Imaging System (OBRIS) database, according to a press release from Ellzey’s office.

The Biden Administration has proposed a rule that would require FFLs to maintain all firearm transaction records in perpetuity instead of destroying them after 20 years, the release states.

“There are valid concerns this rule will lay the groundwork for a back-door federal firearms registry,” the release states. “Through a series of letters, Congressman Cloud, Congressman Ellzey, and other members of Congress uncovered that ATF has acquired nearly a billion firearm transaction records. Should the proposed rule be finalized, this number is only going to grow and could lead to the ATF having information on every American gun owner.”

The No REGISTRY Rights Act would require ATF to delete all existing firearm transaction records accumulated by the ATF, therefore dismantling their current database and preventing the possible creation of a federal gun registry, the release states. The bill would also require Federal Firearm Licensees (FFLs) to destroy their firearm transaction records once they go out of business, ensuring the ATF doesn’t continue to accumulate these records.

“American gun-owners are rightfully concerned about the Biden administration's willingness to use their authority to impose restrictions on law-abiding Americans,” the release states. “And it is Congress’ job to provide the oversight to ensure a registry is never implemented.”

Barry Corbin to join Crossroads festival

A favorite Texas talent, Barry Corbin, will be part of the “Urban Cowboy” and “Lonesome Dove” screenings and cast discussion following at the 2022 Crossroads of Texas Film and Music Festival, which celebrates Texas-made movies and music.

Corbin has been a long time friend of the festival. This year’s event is set for April 28-30 at Chautauqua Auditorium, 400 S. Grand in Waxahachie.

The event is set to include music from Randall King, Jason Boland & the Stragglers, Max Stalling, and Kenny Feidler & the Cowboy Killers.

For tickets and a complete schedule of films and concerts go to https://tinyurl.com/3ey8cd4d.

Kindergarten two-way dual language program

The application window for the kindergarten two-way dual language program will be open through March 31 for incoming WISD kindergarten students.

Filling out this application is not an automatic acceptance or commitment.

On April 12, 2022, the district will have two parent meetings. The meetings will take place at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Curriculum and Instruction building behind Coleman Jr. High. The meetings will explain the Dual Language program model, the application process and acceptance notification.

For more information contact Lynda Solis at 972-923-4727 or email lsolis@wisd.org.