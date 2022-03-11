Council OK's supplemental appropriation for sports complex work, fireworks show

The Waxahachie City Council on Monday approved supplemental appropriation for various projects and events, including the repair of the running track at the Waxahachie Sports Complex.

The council approved supplemental appropriation of $90,000 from the Waxahachie Community Development Corporation (WCDC) unrestricted reserve fund for the track after the Parks and Recreation Department discovered multiple asphalt repairs after removing the top layer of the track.

According to a city memo, patching the affected areas could serve as a temporary fix but could cause more problems in the future. Instead, the department recommends releveling the track and installing a 2-inch overlay of asphalt to provide more durability.

The asphalt layer is scheduled to be repaired next week, and the new rubber layer will be added after that, city officials said. The project should be complete in about a month.

The concrete trail around the perimeter of the sports complex remains open for runners and walkers.

In addition, the council also approved $35,000 in supplemental appropriation to increase the scope of the wrought iron fencing project at the complex.

The project will now include the section of fencing on the west side of the Broadhead Road service road. Doing so will improve the aesthetic look in that area, a city memo stated, and it will complete the section of fencing facing US 287.

Fireworks show

The council approved a supplemental appropriation of $10,000 to help fund the fireworks show at the Crape Myrtle Festival on July 3.

A city memo states that inflation and supply chain issues have caused the fireworks show to increase from $10,000 to $21,000. A major sponsor of the event has budgeted $10,000, but because a down payment is required with the pyrotechnics company, the city sought approval of the appropriation from the WCDC unrestricted reserve fund.

The memo states that the city will continue to look for other sponsors to make up for the difference.

Civic Center

The council also approved an $86,000 supplemental appropriation from the WCDC unrestricted reserve fund for the restroom and dressing room project.

The appropriation was requested because the cost to renovate six restrooms and three dressing rooms increased by 30 percent since the project was placed on the city’s 2021-22 budget, according to a city memo. The increase is due to rising material costs, as well as labor and inventory shortages, the memo states.