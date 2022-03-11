Armored car service worries county leaders

Ellis County may no longer be backing up the Brinks truck in the future. But instead of terminating an agreement with the armored car service provider, county commissioners voted on Tuesday to table the matter.

The county instead will seek bids for armored car service from other companies, and may even decide to start its own service. The county’s annual contract with Brinks expires on Nov. 13.

County Treasurer Cheryl Chambers told commissioners that there were problems with Brinks’ service, and said it was her opinion that no other armored car services were any better. The biggest problem appears to be deposits being held for a prolonged period of time before being taken to the bank, in come cases for more than seven days.

“I can’t follow the money to the bank,” Chambers said. “I have to sit and wait to see if the deposit makes it to the bank. To me, that’s an issue.”

Chambers said the only other solution, if the county discontinues its outside service, is to do it in-house.

Chambers said the county is currently paying about $51,000 a year for armored car service, and that Brinks has announced a price increase effective April 1 because of fuel costs. Chambers estimated that serving all county offices with Brinks, including five offices currently not served, would raise the cost in excess of $76,000.

Sheriff Brad Norman told the court that having county deputies take over armored service would take between five and six hours a day through the week, and would require a full-time deputy with a vehicle. The first-year cost would be $200,635, Norman said, with ongoing costs of about $109,000.

County Judge Todd Little said the county can first issue a request for proposals for armored car service from other companies and look at their numbers before resorting to in-house pickups, which can be planned for in next year’s fiscal budget.

Commissioners will take another look at the matter in May, when preliminary discussions will begin for the 2023 budget.

Other items

• The approved consent agenda consisted of previous meeting minutes, acceptance of various reports, property tax refunds, acceptance of unanticipated revenue, and the purchase of software for the county auditor’s office.

• A one-time variance was approved for a 64.81-acre property on the north side of FM 1181 in Ennis. The variance allows for a residence on the property without meeting the minimum road frontage requirement.

• A one-time variance was tabled for a 1.474-acre property on the north side of Panorama Loop in the extraterritorial jurisdiction of Waxahachie. The matter will be brought up again at the next meeting,

• Commissioners approved a $703,699 contract with HOK, Inc. for architectural services on the Ellis County Annex project.

• The court approved a list of cooperative contracts that can be used to purchase equipment, supplies and services on an as-needed basis.

• A bid was awarded to Supersealer USA for concrete composite joint and crack repair for all four road and bridge precincts.

• An interlocal cooperative purchasing agreement with Parker County was approved.

• A joint project between Road & Bridge Precinct 4 and Road Improvement Fund and Road District No. 5 was approved. The project will improve Shiloh Road for two miles between North Walnut Grove Road and Bryson Road. Commissioner Kyle Butler said a second phase of the project will eventually extend between Bryson Road and FM 664 in Ovilla.

• An engagement agreement with P3Works, LLC was approved.

• The purchase of cameras and security enclosures to catch illegal dumpers was approved for $7,466.95, using a pending solid waste grant from the North Central Texas Council of Governments. These cameras will be used only in areas in the county where illegal dumping is a problem, fire marshal Tim Birdwell said.

• Two invoices to the North Texas Behavioral Health Authority — one each from 2019 and 2020, each for $52,139.08 — were paid from current fiscal year budget funds.

• A change order totaling $40,746.06 was approved, modifying the Juvenile Justice Alternative Education program construction project. County engineer Ted Kantor said most of the modifications are safety-related, but a few, such as the addition of an exterior window, were meant to make the building look better. The window was excluded from the change order.

• Line-item transfers from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds totaling $377,929.39 were approved to add two attorneys, two investigators and one clerk due to a backlog in criminal cases caused by COVID-19. An additional ARPA line-item transfer of $4,100 for office furniture was approved.

• Following an executive session, the court approved joining a settlement offer against Purdue Pharma in a case in Harris County court; and voted to contest the creation of the Highland Lakes Municipal Utility District in Midlothian.