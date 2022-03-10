Police say they are confident cemetery vandalism suspects will be identified soon

Waxahachie police say they are getting close to identifying the suspects involved in last week’s vandalism at the city cemetery.

Authorities believe between noon Feb. 26 and 8 a.m. Feb. 28 an individual or individuals damaged or destroyed nearly 300 headstones at the cemetery, many of which are more than 100 years old. Several of the headstones were knocked over while others were broken. Among those damaged was the headstone belonging to Emory Rogers, one of Waxahachie’s first settlers and founders.

“We have some leads,” said Lt. Chris Dickinson of the Waxahachie Police Department. “We’re still tracking some things down. We’re moving forward and are confident we’ll be able to identify someone soon.”

Dickinson said police have issued search warrants and are waiting for the returns.

“Those take some time,” Dickinson said.

He said while there are no surveillance cameras at the cemetery police are examining video surveillance from the baseball field adjacent to the cemetery. He said police are also trying to obtain footage from residential video cameras in the nearby neighborhoods and are examining other evidence.

“It’s just the magnitude of this and the heinousness of this crime,” Dickinson said. “To damage a gravesite takes this to a whole new level.”

The city of Waxahachie has created a running list that shows the names of the headstones that have been damaged. As of Thursday there were 274 gravestones listed. Many of the names were listed as unknown. The city said that could be because the headstone was turned over and the name was not visible, or the names were hard to read because of the age of the stones.

“Identifying these stones is a long and tedious process, and our team is working diligently to gather as much information as quickly as possible and the list will be refreshed and published as progress is made,” the city stated on its website.

The city continues to ask residents who want to help in the restoration process to coordinate efforts through the city before going to the gravesite since special equipment is neede.

To coordinate volunteer efforts, call 469-309-4270, or email waxahachiecemetery@waxahachie.com.

In addition, a fund has been set up at the city in which tax-deductible donations can be made. Donations may be made in person (cash, check, credit card) at City Hall, 401 S. Rogers, or mailed to City of Waxahachie, P.O. Box 757, Waxahachie, Texas 75168. Donors are asked to include “cemetery donation” on the memo. Credit card donations may also be accepted by calling 469-309-4170 (wait for prompts to speak to a billing clerk).

City officials discourage the use of GoFundMe in donating for this cause.

Residents can also donate money to CrimeStoppers to help fund reward money in catching the vandals, though city leaders said the greater need is repairing and restoring the cemetery.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Waxahachie Police Department at 469-309-4426, or email chuckabee@waxahachiepd.org. Tips may also be sent to crimestoppersofelliscounty@gmail.com or by calling 972-937-PAYS (7297).