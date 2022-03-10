First basketball season at Saint Joseph Catholic School provides lessons, school spirit

They were outsized, outmatched and outscored.

But even without winning a game, this inaugural basketball season was in some ways considered a success for students at Saint Joseph Catholic School in Waxahachie.

Last year the school decided to create a basketball team for its middle school students. It was the first team sport the school has had.

“Something that we wanted was the opportunity for our students to be on an athletic team,” said Autumn Helland, principal. “A lot of times they play sports through the YMCA, but it was important for them to be associated with the school to build a sense of community and school spirit. Give the school something to cheer for.”

So school leaders, with the help of volunteer coach Jeff Helland, organized a team. Filling the roster became challenge number one.

“We have 27 kids in our middle school,” Autumn said. “Nine boys wanted to play.”

But as luck would have it wasn’t nine eighth-graders who lined up to form a team for the eighth-grade division. It was three students each from the fifth, seventh and eighth grades. The team played in Division III, the lowest level of the Dallas Parochial League, but still had to face teams made up of mostly eighth-graders.

The height difference was noticeable as Saint Joseph’s team had players that ranged from under 5 feet tall to 5-foot-10 inches.

“It was interesting,” Autumn said. “Some teams we competed with, and we stayed within four or six points. But other schools, when they walked in we said, ‘Whoa. These guys are muscular and tall. Everyone of them.’”

Being a first-year team the skill level was a work in progress, too. Jeff said some of the players had never played basketball before. Meanwhile some of the team’s opponents had played together for years.

“Sometimes we lost by 30-35 points,” Jeff said. “But they kept playing, listened to their coaches and never had a bad attitude. They wanted to be out there. I kept telling them we’re playing our game. Stick to the offensive plan, stick to the defensive plan. There’s playing time for everyone.”

Preparing for games brought its own set of challenges. With this being the first competitive sports team at the school the team had no gym to practice in. School officials instead created space in its parish family center, bought a portable basketball goal and Jeff taped down lines on the floor.

“The way the school reared them they were prepared for adversity,” Jeff said.

Despite the winless record Jeff said he saw improvement.

“We had a bunch of kids that (initially) didn’t know how to run plays,” Jeff said. “But now there’s no learning curve out there.”

Jeff said while the team’s record fell short of what the players had hoped for there were many positives to take away from the season.

For one, it created a sense of camaraderie between grade levels.

“A lot of times in middle school students keep to themselves. Seventh-graders and eighth-graders don’t socialize with each other,” Jeff said. “But now they’re bonding. You see them talking to each other in the hallways and at lunch. We would lose a game by 20 points, but they’re still laughing with each other.”

He said having the team was also good for school spirit.

“Even the kids who didn’t play sports, they enjoyed hearing about the team,” Jeff said.

Jeff said this experience set the foundation for future teams now that the chemistry has been established.

“It’s a different dynamic from what they’re used to,” Jeff said, adding that the excitement from the season might generate enough interest to create a full team per grade level.

Perhaps most important of all, the students received the life lessons that come from playing competitive team sports.

“This showed that you have to work hard,” Jeff said, “and if you work at something you will improve.”