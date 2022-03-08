Area briefs: WISD's Technology Student Association qualifies for state
Waxahachie Global High students in the Technology Student Association competed in the North Central Texas TSA Regional Conference and Contest and qualified for state.
Students who participated in the contest Friday and Saturday include:
Board Game Design – Paola Malave Gomez, Jose Rivera, Leah Thompson | state qualifier
Fashion Design – Maya Gus, Jocelyn Lerma, Daisy Ramirez, Marco Rodriguez | state qualifier
Music Production – Paola Malave Gomez, Jose Rivera, Leah Thompson
Students who qualified for the TSA State Conference and Contest will travel to Fort Worth on April 20-23 to test their skills against top competitors. WISD proudly supports these students, teachers, and organizations.
For more information about the TSA program at Global, contact Michael Warren at mwarren@wisd.org or by phone at 972-923-4614.
BBQ teams advance to state
Last weekend both of WISD’s BBQ teams, Smokin Aces and Charr’d, competed in the Muenster Regional, High School BBQ competition and advanced to state.
Summer Goolsbee: fourth in dessert
Preston Johnson: first in beans
Jordyn Usery: second in beans
Mackenzie Mills: fourth in brisket
The teams battled 20 mph hour winds all morning, starting with putting up their two canopies at 4:30 a.m. Midway thru the morning the wind buckled one of the canopies.
“The kids worked really well together, both in their individual teams and together as a whole. Super proud of how they did in their first ever BBQ competition,” the district stated.
City prepares for Tulipalooza
Tulipalooza, presented by Poston Gardens, is a spring festival and fundraiser for the whole family.
The event will take place March 18-27. It celebrates the natural beauty of tulips while growing hope in our community. Held at the Waxahachie Civic Center, the festival features hundreds of thousands of blooming tulips, imported from Holland and planted by Dutch farmers.
You’ll also find a u-pick-em field so you can bring the gorgeous color home with you. But Tulipalooza is about more than just flowers. They have partnered with 12 other North Texas charities to raise awareness and necessary funds for each organization.
The event will include live music performances, local vendors, sponsor tents and food trucks, all while helping to raise funds for North Texas charities. For tickets and information visit tulipalooza.org.