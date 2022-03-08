Waxahachie council OKs agreement for design of Boat Dock Park

The Waxahachie City Council on Monday approved a professional engineering design services agreement with Westfall Engineering for Boat Dock Park in the amount of $77,300.

Boat Dock Park is one of the Lake Parks set to receive an upgrade after the council approved the Lake Parks Master Plan last year. Jetty and Spring parks will also be upgraded.

Boat Dock Park will be more of a boating and swimming park. It will feature new boat ramps surrounded by a harbor, and the swimming area will be protected by a pier.

There will also be a beach area with a boardwalk and a pavilion. A new, more organized parking area will also have up to 30 boat spaces and 90 regular parking spaces.

At Jetty Park, there will be small, covered picnic areas with piers. The jetty will also be improved.

Spring Park will be turned into a non-motorized watercraft area. It will also include fishing habitats and piers, and the eastern point of the park will have a new playground and new pavilion.

According to the city, the scope of the agreement includes a topographic study used for the layout and design of park improvements, geotechnical engineering, creating a site plan of the parking lot, boat docks, ramps and other site amenity additions.

It also includes a set of civil engineering plans, landscape architectural and irrigation design services and assist with the bid and construction phases.

City officials said a completion date for the park is not yet known.

Cinco de Mayo Festival

The council approved an event permit for the Cinco de Mayo Festival, which will take place from 3-11 p.m. May 7 in Downtown Waxahachie.

The event, hosted by the Ellis County Hispanic Organization, will include live music, a kids zone, vendors and food.

City audit

The council approved the annual financial report.

Paula Lowe from Potello, Brown & Hill presented the findings for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

Lowe said the firm audited the financial statements in accordance with general accepted auditing standards, which are used by corporations, local governments, etc., and government auditing standards to ensure the financial statements are correct.

Lowe said the city received an “unmodified opinion,” or a “clean opinion,” which is the highest rating a local government can receive.

Lowe also said the city did not receive any notations regarding missing processes.

She said the city’s ending balance in its general fund is $47 million, with $32 million being unassigned. She said the expenditures is $41 million.

“So when you’re looking at that ratio, it’s almost three-quarters of a year of unassigned fund balance,” Lowe said. “So it’s in a good position.”