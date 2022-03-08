Waxahachie considering making changes to solicitor permit renewal process

The city of Waxahachie is considering changing its solicitor permit renewal procedure to make it more streamlined.

During Monday’s meeting the City Council discussed the possibility of moving to an online background check format to expedite the permit renewal process.

Currently individuals go to the police station to apply for and renew their solicitors permit. There, they fill out an application, get fingerprinted, get a new photo and are run through a background check. The process must be repeated every 30 days.

Councilman Travis Smith asked if there was a way to keep the local solicitors who have proven themselves from having to go through the process each month.

Robert Brown, city attorney, said the city’s ordinance legally can’t separate those who have to go through a process and those who don’t.

Travis Hengst, co-owner of Mint Exteriors in Waxahachie, said his company uses solicitors. Hengst said while he agrees with the monthly background checks he said the monthly trips to the police station for the fingerprints and photos are an inconvenience for businesses and the police department staff.

“Our fingerprints don’t change,” Hengst said. “And our drivers license photos are good for five or 10 years.”

Councilwoman Melissa Olson asked if police could perform a background check online.

“There’s got to be some kind of software to do background checks that they can use online for their monthly,” Olson said. “It’s not getting rid of the background checks it’s just making it faster.”

Police Chief Wade Goolsby said he was OK with not having a new photo and set of fingerprints taken each month, but he cautioned against having the background check performed away from the police station.

“There are a lot of companies that are pretty shady. I don’t want to give them an ability to provide us with false information,” Goolsby said. “I’d rather them come in in person. If we’re not doing prints, and if we’re just doing a quick check and renewing their permit I don’t think that’s a big burden.”

Resident Kevin Ivey said he wouldn’t want the city to move to an online renewal system.

“There’s no way to validate that person,” Ivey said.

Goolsby will look into alternative methods and is expected to bring a recommendation back to the council in the next couple of months.

Once a solicitor receives a permit they must have their solicitors ID visible. They can only solicit Mondays through Saturdays, sunrise to sunset. They can’t solicit on holidays, and they can’t solicit at homes with a “no soliciting” sign.

Religious, charitable and political solicitation is not subject to the city’s solicitation ordinance.