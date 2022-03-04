Area briefs: Destination Imagination team qualifies for state

Daily Light Report

The Soaring Arrows team, which is composed of students from Finley Junior High and Dunaway Elementary, competed in the Greater Fort Worth Destination Imagination tournament Feb. 26 and won first place.

This team will advance to The Lone Star Finals - State Tournament on March 25-26 at the University of Texas at Arlington.

The team competed in Tricky Tales, a fine arts challenge that helps students develop acting and creative skill through artistic media, theater arts, scriptwriting and prop design.

The team is sponsored by Ms. Woodyatt.

Dual Language Family Art Night

WISD will host Dual Language Family Art Night from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Global High.

Attendees will learn about different artists, art and create their own art. Winners for the annual Dual Language Art Contest will also be announced.

Email dzarate@wisd.org or galeman@wisd.org for more information.

Spaghetti dinner

Faith Family Academy will host a family night spaghetti dinner from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the school’s gym to preview the 2022-23 school year. All members of the community are welcome.

NARFE meeting

The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE), Chapter 1191, will hold its next monthly meeting from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Bella Italia Restaurant in Ennis.

The Bella Italia Restaurant is located at 105 S. Kaufman St., near the intersection of S. Kaufman and E. Ennis Avenue. NARFE Chapter 1191 has members from Ellis, Navarro and surrounding counties.

Members, guests and all who are part of the federal active and retired family are invited.

For membership information contact the closest NARFE representative, in Corsicana 903-874-3092, in Ennis 214-949-6197, in Waxahachie 469-552-6649, in Red Oak 412-722-6307, and in Midlothian 972-268-5793.