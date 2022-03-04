WHS Charmers win big at Duncanville

Patty Hullett

Daily Light correspondent

The Cherokee Charmers (59th line) were in fine form on Saturday, Feb. 26, when they took to the floor of Duncanville High School’s gymnasium for the DFW Dance Championships. There were dance/ drill teams from all over the Metroplex and beyond.

Director Erica Pointer-Wilcox excitedly announces, “Congratulations again to these young ladies on another successful competition at Duncanville High School! They went against some tough competition, and held their own. I am extremely proud of each Charmer for stepping up to the challenges, and conquering them. And thank you to all our supporters for cheering us on last weekend! We truly appreciate you! Our next upcoming competition will be at the University of North Texas in Denton for a national title.”

The Duncanville one-day event ended-up with the Charmers bringing home the following awards:

Team Awards

Sweepstakes 8 – Gussie Nell Davis Award

Judges Award for Team Novelty

Judges Award for Team Pom

Judges Award for Team Lyrical

Judges Award for Team Military

Best Overall – PLATINUM

Best In Class - 1st Runner Up

BEST OF THE BEST - 4th Place

Large Division GPA - 4th Place

Giving Back Award

Outstanding Director Award – Erica Pointer-Wilcox (has served in this position for 15 years

Officer Awards

Sweepstakes 8 – Gussie Nell Davis Award

Judges Award for Officer Jazz

Judges Award for Officer Novelty

Judges Award for Officer Modern

Judges Award for Officer Hip-Hop

Best Overall – SILVER

Best In Class - 1st Runner Up

Elite Awards

Sweepstakes 8 – Gussie Nell Davis Award

Judges Award for Kick Company

Judges Award for Showstoppers

Best Overall – PLATINUM

Best In Class - 1st Runner Up

In addition to the varsity Charmers’ wins, the following Junior Varsity Maidens and the middle school Chey-Annes also took home some stellar awards themselves. What a great representation of the Waxahachie I.S.D.’s drill team and dance programs.

WHS Maidens (junior varsity squad)

Sweepstakes Award

GOLD Best Overall

Best in Class – JV Division

Finley Chey-Annes (middle school)

Small Ensemble - 1st Runner Up

Best Overall – SILVER

Best in Class - 2nd Runner Up

Sweepstakes Award

Coleman Chey-Annes (middle school)

WINNER – Small Ensemble

Best Overall – SILVER

Best in Class - 1st Runner Up

Sweepstakes Award

Howard Chey-Annes (middle school)

WINNER – Medium Ensemble

Best Overall – BRONZE

Best in Class - 3rd Runner Up

Sweepstakes Award

Combined Chey-Annes Ensemble (from 3 different middle schools)

WINNER – Middle School Large Ensemble