WHS Charmers win big at Duncanville
High school dance team takes away numerous awards from competition
The Cherokee Charmers (59th line) were in fine form on Saturday, Feb. 26, when they took to the floor of Duncanville High School’s gymnasium for the DFW Dance Championships. There were dance/ drill teams from all over the Metroplex and beyond.
Director Erica Pointer-Wilcox excitedly announces, “Congratulations again to these young ladies on another successful competition at Duncanville High School! They went against some tough competition, and held their own. I am extremely proud of each Charmer for stepping up to the challenges, and conquering them. And thank you to all our supporters for cheering us on last weekend! We truly appreciate you! Our next upcoming competition will be at the University of North Texas in Denton for a national title.”
The Duncanville one-day event ended-up with the Charmers bringing home the following awards:
Team Awards
Sweepstakes 8 – Gussie Nell Davis Award
Judges Award for Team Novelty
Judges Award for Team Pom
Judges Award for Team Lyrical
Judges Award for Team Military
Best Overall – PLATINUM
Best In Class - 1st Runner Up
BEST OF THE BEST - 4th Place
Large Division GPA - 4th Place
Giving Back Award
Outstanding Director Award – Erica Pointer-Wilcox (has served in this position for 15 years
Officer Awards
Sweepstakes 8 – Gussie Nell Davis Award
Judges Award for Officer Jazz
Judges Award for Officer Novelty
Judges Award for Officer Modern
Judges Award for Officer Hip-Hop
Best Overall – SILVER
Best In Class - 1st Runner Up
Elite Awards
Sweepstakes 8 – Gussie Nell Davis Award
Judges Award for Kick Company
Judges Award for Showstoppers
Best Overall – PLATINUM
Best In Class - 1st Runner Up
In addition to the varsity Charmers’ wins, the following Junior Varsity Maidens and the middle school Chey-Annes also took home some stellar awards themselves. What a great representation of the Waxahachie I.S.D.’s drill team and dance programs.
WHS Maidens (junior varsity squad)
Sweepstakes Award
GOLD Best Overall
Best in Class – JV Division
Finley Chey-Annes (middle school)
Small Ensemble - 1st Runner Up
Best Overall – SILVER
Best in Class - 2nd Runner Up
Sweepstakes Award
Coleman Chey-Annes (middle school)
WINNER – Small Ensemble
Best Overall – SILVER
Best in Class - 1st Runner Up
Sweepstakes Award
Howard Chey-Annes (middle school)
WINNER – Medium Ensemble
Best Overall – BRONZE
Best in Class - 3rd Runner Up
Sweepstakes Award
Combined Chey-Annes Ensemble (from 3 different middle schools)
WINNER – Middle School Large Ensemble