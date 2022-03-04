ROISD big winner at TSPRA awards

Daily Light report

RED OAK — The Red Oak ISD Communications team won 10 Gold Star Awards with three earning Best of Category in the state, and five Silver Star Awards from the Texas School Public Relations Association (TSPRA) in their annual Star Awards program. The ROISD Education Foundation also won a Silver Star Award.

Red Oak ISD entries were judged “best in Texas” for all school districts with an enrollment up to 15,000 students. A record of just under 1,500 entries were submitted this year by districts across the state.

Best in Category / Gold Star Awards:

· ROISD Logo Design – Logo, Trademark, Symbol

· Staff Celebration Tour - Video

· ROISD Virtual Convocation - Video

Gold Star Awards:

· National Principals Month Q&A - Video Feature Story

· Hawks Unite Video - Video Promotional

· ROISD ‘We Will Survive’ - Video Marketing

· New Hire Virtual Tour – Video Marketing

· #HawksUnite - Social Media Campaign

· Comm-Unity Service Day – Special Event

· RO Hawks - Image/Identity Package

Silver Star Awards:

· RO Chamber Guide Ad – Print Advertisement

· Hawk Talk 2-in-2 – Video News/Information

· 9/11 Commemoration – Video Documentary

· Education Foundation Prize Parade 2021 – Video General Event

· Return 2 Learn – Video Training/Instructional

· ROISD Education Foundation Prize Parade 2021 – Video

Congratulations to Communications Team – Executive Director Beth Trimble, Graphics/Multimedia Specialist James Murphy, Communications/Marketing Specialist Haley Stewart; and Education Foundation Executive Director Karen Anderson and Admin. Coordinator Paige Davis.

TSPRA is dedicated to promoting public schools through effective communications. TSPRA, an award-winning chapter of the National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA), was chartered in 1962 and incorporated in 1977. With more than 1,000 members, TSPRA is comprised primarily of public information and communications professionals who serve Texas public school districts and education associations, foundations and organizations. The membership also includes superintendents, school administrators, principals, executive directors, web/technology/electronic media and graphic professionals, teachers, school consultants, vendors and others who support public education in the state.