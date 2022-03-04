Pit bull rescue boosts Ferris PD’s K9 corps

Daily Light report

FERRIS — While many local police agencies in the area have no K9s in their department, the Ferris Police Department has two.

Both Fuse, a female pit bull rescue, and Thor, a male Dutch Shepherd, are trained for narcotics and Thor is also a bite dog meaning he can handle a fugitive chase if needed.

While Dutch Shepherds are not uncommon on a police department’s K9 team, what is uncommon is a pit bull rescue like Fuse.

Fuse is a two-year-old female rescued pit bull who is currently trained for narcotics.

Under the guidance of her partner Officer Aaron Shook, they both engage in training every week along with Thor and his partner, Officer Charles Banks.

Fuse is Officer Shook’s first K9 partner. Shook originally comes from Irving PD.

Ferris PD Police Chief John DeLeon said the department decided to add the K9s to their team because in the past there have been a number of drug offenders and both dogs are narcotic trained.

Ferris PD also helps other agencies when needed with both Fuse and Thor’s talents.

“Dogs have the ability to smell scents better than humans and we use that to our advantage when we need to find narcotics,” DeLeon said, concluding “these two K9 teams have really helped the department and are an asset to the city of Ferris overall.”