Don Jose’s reopens for business

Patty Hullett

Daily Light correspondent

ENNIS — One of Ennis’ favorite restaurant hot spots was officially reopened on Thursday.

Don Jose’s Mexican Restaurant, located at 2301 West Ennis Ave., endured a six-month complete remodel, but the results seem to be worth the wait according to some very happy patrons that filled the new spacious dining area that is now considered, not only a beautiful restaurant, but it also can boast of a bigger bar, new restrooms, nice large-screened TVs all around inside of the building, and even a large, brand new outside dining patio – complete with a fireplace.

The proud owners of Don Jose’s are Gustavo and Irma Jimenez. They have enjoyed 29 years of serving the Ennis community and other Ellis County residents that drive some extra miles to enjoy the excellent Mexican food.

After six long months of rain, sleet, and even snow that have delayed their progress, Mr. Jimenez states, “We were so proud to reopen our restaurant on Thursday, March 3, at 11:00 a.m. After several days of “soft opening” scenarios and working out the kinks, we were pleased to announce that we are now open to serve the public.”

Jimenez continues, “We would like to thank everyone for their patronage over the last 29 years here in Ennis. We hope that we can continue to be a staple in this town, by providing a wonderful meal and a great atmosphere to relax and enjoy a good dining experience.”

Special note from management: “As a friendly reminder, in order to provide the patio experience, the previous parking area facing Ennis Avenue is no longer available. We ask that customers please drive through that area and park on the either side of the restaurant or in the back lot.”

Jimenez says, “Mi ‘nueva’ casa es su casa – so come on by!”