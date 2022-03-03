Barnes discusses reelection bid for Waxahachie City Council

Daily Light Report

Doug Barnes, mayor of Waxahachie, is seeking reelection to the Waxahachie City Council, Place 2.

Prior to serving as a council member he was the city’s economic development director for 18 years.

“An understanding of what has worked over the past two decades is essential in making good decisions, especially as we face unprecedented growth,” Barnes said in a press release. “That entails going to the grassroots of our community and learning first-hand, face-to-face what our citizens expect and need. I truly believe that together we are strong.

“Dramatic growth in businesses and population can either improve or cripple Waxahachie,” Barnes said. “That is why the council and city staff have worked long hours, done extensive research and listened to citizens in order to enhance what people want and find solutions for the hurdles that stand ahead. That’s why experience counts, now more than ever.”

Accomplishments he has been actively involved with as mayor include the 40,000-square-foot city hall annex now under construction, the new 341-acre Waxahachie Industrial and Business Park, upgrading of more than 22 city and neighborhood streets, a city parks master plan with more hike and bike trails and greenspaces, the new Fire Station 4 serving the west side of Waxahachie and enhancements and expansion of the city’s wastewater facility, the release stated.

“Added to that,” Barnes said, “expansion of the historic downtown blueprint, the formation of a new Economic Development Council, airport improvements, overseeing new housing, retail and business initiatives, and you quickly see the importance of a city council that has the expertise to make decisions that will affect our community for decades to come.”

Barnes has had leadership positions with Rotary, the Waxahachie Chamber of Commerce, two economic development councils, WISD programs and the Navarro College Foundation Board.

“All of us have seen the impact of unprecedented growth in Waxahachie,” Barnes said. “We are getting an estimated 230 new people moving into our city every month. That is why we must be prepared with long range planning, an area in which my extensive economic development background and expertise will be valuable.”

Early voting for the council election begins April 25. Election Day is May 7.