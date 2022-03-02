Vandals damage more than 200 gravestones at Waxahachie cemetery

Daily Light Report

At approximately 9 a.m. Monday, city of Waxahachie staff was alerted to significant vandalism that occurred in the Waxahachie City Cemetery on Hawkins Street.

The damage involved approximately 275 gravestones, many of which were either tipped over and/or broken.

While the destruction affected both the new and historic areas of the cemetery, most of the damage occurred to older stones, some of which being over 100 years old. One of the destroyed markers was that of Emory Rogers, one of Waxahachie’s first settlers and founders.

“This is by far the worst case of vandalism we have seen in the City Cemetery. Many of the markers that were affected are very old, and repairs will be difficult and costly,” said Gumaro Martinez, executive director of parks and leisure services.

Waxahachie police are investigating this incident and are seeking tips from the public. If you have any information regarding this vandalism, contact the Waxahachie Police Department at 469-309-4426 or email chuckabee@waxahachiepd.org.

Tips may also be sent to Crimestoppersofelliscounty@gmail.com or by calling 972-937-PAYS (7297).