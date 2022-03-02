Here's how you can help restore vandalized historic cemetery in Waxahachie

Residents and businesses in Waxahachie are showing their support and offering to help after vandals caused significant damage at the historic Waxahachie City Cemetery last weekend, including tipping over and/or breaking approximately 275 gravestones.

According to the Waxahachie Police Department the crime happened between noon Feb. 26 and 8 a.m. Monday.

City leaders said the destruction affected the new and historic areas of the cemetery, though most of the damage was done to the older stones, more than 100 years old. That includes that belonging to Emory Rogers, one of Waxahachie’s first settlers and founders.

“This is by far the worst case of vandalism we have seen in the City Cemetery. Many of the markers that were affected are very old, and repairs will be difficult and costly,” said Gumaro Martinez, executive director of parks and leisure services.

Since news broke of the vandalism the city has received an outpouring of support.

City leaders said individuals wishing to help do repair work at the cemetery are asked to coordinate their efforts through the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, which oversees maintenance of the cemetery.

“Many of the damaged stones are very heavy and moving or raising them requires special equipment and we want to avoid injuries of those trying to help,” the city stated in a release. “Additionally, many of the damaged stones are over 100 years old and require special care and procedures in repairing. We are in the process of reaching out to experts to ensure the best practices are used.”

To coordinate volunteer efforts, call 469-309-4270, or email waxahachiecemetery@waxahachie.com.

In addition, a fund has been set up at the city in which tax-deductible donations can be made. Donations may be made in person (cash, check, credit card) at City Hall, 401 S. Rogers, or mailed to City of Waxahachie, P.O. Box 757, Waxahachie, Texas 75168. Donors are asked to include “cemetery donation” on the memo. Credit card donations may also be accepted by calling 469-309-4170 (wait for prompts to speak to a billing clerk).

City officials discourage the use of GoFundMe in donating for this cause.

Residents can also donate money to CrimeStoppers to help fund reward money in catching the vandals, though city leaders said the greater need is repairing and restoring the cemetery.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Waxahachie Police Department at 469-309-4426, or email chuckabee@waxahachiepd.org. Tips may also be sent to crimestoppersofelliscounty@gmail.com or by calling 972-937-PAYS (7297).