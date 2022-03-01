Red Oak ISD students to make up two days from bad weather

Students will have to make up two days of school following winter weather that hit the area last month.

During the Red Oak ISD Board of Trustees meeting Monday, Superintendent Brenda Sanford said students will attend class March 28 and April 18. Those days had originally been planned as staff development days.

The board is expected to vote on an amended calendar later this month.

North Texas was hit with winter weather last week, with classes in most school districts in the region getting canceled Thursday. Classes resumed Friday, though some districts delayed the start of class.

Earlier in the month a winter storm canceled classes Feb. 3-4.

Book review

Melissa Sulac, ROISD’s executive director of curriculum and instruction, said library media specialists at each campus have temporarily pulled the books on State Rep. Matt Krause’s list of questionable books to go through a review process.

Last year, Krause asked districts to identify any books in their libraries that dealt with a variety of subjects such as sexuality and racism. Krause presented a list of more than 800 books that he said were questionable in nature.

“They are reading through them and reviewing each book to familiarize themselves with those books,” Sulac said. “They may not have been in their position when the book was purchased, so they have pulled them from distribution for the moment and are reviewing them. They are working with (Director of Instructional Technology) Megan Corns to work out a process to work with our parents to ensure that the individual wishes for our individual students are being implemented affectively.”

Other items

During Sanford’s update, she said Red Oak Education Foundation celebrated its 20th anniversary by awarding Shields Elementary for its Inspire, Involve and Impact program, as well as Red Oak High School for its Advanced Science Exploration Camp. Each campus was awarded $10,000.

Red Oak High School seniors Megan Fellows, a Congressional Military Academy nominee heading to the Air Force Academy, and Saadi El-Saadi, who accepted a full scholarship to Harvard University, were honored at the meeting.

Spelling bee winners

The winners of Red Oak ISD's spelling bee were also recognized:

• Schupmann Elementary

Dennis Portillo, 1st Place

Adora Ojirika, 2nd Place

Kayley Silva Reyes and Jacob Hezlep, 3rd Place tie

• Red Oak Elementary

Rylan Smith, 1st Place

Gilbert Truong, 2nd Place

Zaiden Thomas, 3rd Place

• Shields Elementary

Samuel O’Neal, 1st Place

Samantha Wade, 2nd Place

Valley Powers, 3rd Place

• Eastridge Elementary

Leo Paniagua, 1st Place

Jackson Doyle, 2nd Place

Camille Pate, 3rd Place

• Wooden Elementary

Katherine Martinez, 1st Place

Zoey Hancock, 2nd Place

Katie Penner, 3rd Place