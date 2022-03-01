Red Cross honors blood donors, asks for more donations

Joyce Myers answered the call and began volunteering with the American Red Cross in 2020, shortly after moving to Texas.

Since that time, the Fort Worth resident has been very active – responding to home fires, volunteering at shelters, supporting food banks, providing educational outreach and donating blood. This month, Myers will reach a milestone of one gallon of blood donated in Texas.

In March, the Red Cross North Texas Region is honoring the people, like Myers, who make its mission possible every day during its annual Red Cross Month celebration – a national tradition started nearly 80 years ago when President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued the first national Red Cross Month proclamation recognizing those who give back through the American Red Cross. Each U.S. president has issued a proclamation ever since.

“Red Crossers are essential members of the community, serving families and individuals when it matters most during emergencies,” said Keith Rhodes, CEO, American Red Cross North Texas Region. “This month, we commemorate their service during our March Is Red Cross Month celebration. In turn, we invite everyone to turn their compassion into action by volunteering, giving blood, taking a lifesaving skills course or donating.”

The Red Cross is asking residents to visit redcross.org to make a financial donation, give blood, become a volunteer or take a class in lifesaving skills, such as first aid and CPR. On March 23, residents can also join the annual Red Cross Giving Day campaign by donating at redcross.org/givingday to help provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support and other assistance for people affected by disasters big and small.

Help can’t wait during emergencies

As a member of a Red Cross Disaster Action Team, Myers is on the ground helping people in need. “It’s very rewarding when you see the positive impact you have on people,” Myers said. Combined with her efforts as a blood donor, volunteers like Myers – with the support of donations from the community – are the backbone of the humanitarian services the Red Cross provides.

The Red Cross blood supply remains incredibly vulnerable – especially as doctors begin to resume elective surgeries previously delayed by omicron. It’s critical that individuals schedule a blood or platelet donation immediately to help ensure patients get the care they need as soon as possible. To make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or download the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

As a thank-you, all those who come to give March 1-31 will receive a $10 e-gift card, thanks to Fanatics. Plus, those who come to donate in March will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

Upcoming blood drive opportunities

Below is a list of nearby blood drives through March 18 or visit redcross.org/give-blood to find a drive near you.

Corsicana

Corsicana Community, 2308 Bowie Drive, 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Thursday

Cedar Hill

Alan E. Sims Cedar Hill Recreation Center, 310 E. Parkerville Road, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Red Oak

Red Oak High School, 220 State Highway 342, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. March 10