Life School Education Foundation reaches fundraising milestone

Daily Light Report

The Life School Education Foundation recently reached a major milestone, exceeding $1 million in funds raised since its inception in 2015.

The funds are used each year to award scholarships for graduating Life School seniors and teacher grants to encourage innovative educational strategies and ideas in the classroom.

“The heart of the Life School Education Foundation is to support our students and teachers in tangible ways,” said Eddie M. Davis, executive director of the Foundation and Life School chief development officer. “I’m so pleased to see the generosity of our parents, community, and Life School staff as they support the work of the Foundation. We were able to reach this milestone because of their faithful support year after year.”

Achieving the milestone is largely due to the Legacy Club, a group of business and community leaders who believe in the Mission and Vision of Life School. They work to enhance and expand learning opportunities for Life School students by leveraging resources and connections in the business community.

“I love being a part of The Legacy Club and contributing toward such a great cause,” said Tim Tays, president of Strategic Janitorial Solutions and LSEF Board member. It’s amazing to see how far the Foundation has come in only seven years.”

Life School also raises funds through Give Every Month (GEM). GEM is made up of donors – big and small – who choose to give every month to help support the Life School Education Foundation. Giving every month, even in a small increment, is one way that any person who believes in closing the opportunity gap for students can help make a significant impact over time.

Davis said, “Sometimes people hesitate to give because they don’t feel their gift will make much of a difference. But, even a small gift compounds over time and can help students reach their college dreams or help teachers innovate in the classroom.”

The Life School Education Foundation is also excited to expand its impact by partnering with Mentors Care beginning in the 2022-23 school year. Mentors Care connects at-risk high school students with adult volunteers to mentor students toward graduation and purposeful lives. The program will launch at the Life High School Oak Cliff campus and will provide mentoring to 50-60 students.

Individuals and businesses who are interested in partnering with the Life School Education Foundation, joining the Legacy Club, participating in the annual Fairways for Leaders Golf Tournament or becoming a GEM member can visit lifeschool.net/lsef. Donations can also be made directly from lifeschool.net/give.

Life School has campuses throughout North Texas, including Waxahachie and Red Oak.