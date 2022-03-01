Food Truck Friday returns to Waxahachie

Food Truck Friday Ellis County is back, and organizers hope a full season will help it grow into a popular attraction for Waxahachie and the surrounding area.

Julie Campbell and her husband started the event last fall at The Vine Barn, 700 Arrowhead Road, in Waxahachie, and now the couple is looking forward to a full year of food trucks, live music and more.

“When the pandemic hit, we said that we needed to do something,” Campbell said. “We’ve been in the food and hospitality business for many years, so this seemed like the logical step. We wanted to do something for the community that would support local businesses.”

The couple hosted three Food Truck Friday events last fall with the attendance growing each time.

“It’s growing in popularity,” said Campbell, who recently created a Facebook page for the event. “The more people hear about it the more excited they get about the different types of food that will be there.”

Campbell said she has already booked events at The Vine Barn through October.

The first event is set for 5-10 p.m. Friday. Restaurants expected to have a food truck on site include Missing Links BBQ, Papi’s Tacos, Blake’s Bar-B-Que, Cheros Latin Kitchen.

Campbell said the goal is to have different vendors each time.

“My goal is to have as many vendors as who want to participate,” Campbell said. “It keeps the idea fresh so that people don’t see the same thing. New operators are reaching out, so it will give people a variety.”

There will also be live music from Ryan Savallo. Campbell said the goal is to keep the bands local as well.

Most of all, Campbell said, the event is family friendly.

“We want people know that it’s OK to bring their kids or their grandparents,” Campbell said. “We want this to be all-inclusive.”

Campbell said in addition to the Friday events, there will be special food truck events for Easter, Independence Day, Halloween and Christmas.

Paula Anz, owner of The Vine Barn, said Food Truck Friday will coincide well with the upcoming official opening of the venue. Anz said, for now, the venue has only hosted private events, such as wedding showers, graduation parties, etc.

“People like food trucks,” Anz said. “They like the variety.”

Parking is free for the event.

For a list of upcoming dates go to facebook.com/FoodTruckFridayEllisCo.

“We want to make this a go-to in Ellis County,” Campbell said. “Where people say they had so much fun that they want to go back.”