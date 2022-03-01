Biomedical academy coming to Waxahachie ISD

Waxahachie ISD

Waxahachie ISD will offer another choice for families in the 2022-23 school year with the launch of Marvin Biomedical Academy, a pre-K through fifth grade elementary campus focused on health science and STEM learning.

“We recently surveyed families to determine the types of schools of choice they would like WISD to provide,” said Jerry D. Hollingsworth, superintendent of Waxahachie ISD. “Health science was by far the top choice of our families, and we are excited to expand the district’s current health science offerings to the elementary level.”

Students at Marvin Biomedical Academy will engage in learning that focuses on enriched opportunities in STEM education and biomedical science with the Texas Essential Skills and Knowledge (TEKS) remaining as the instructional foundation. Highly trained educators will facilitate learning through the lens of biomedical and health sciences. Biomedical science is the application of the principles of natural sciences to medicine. Health science is the discipline of applied science which deals with human and animal health. Students at the Marvin Biomedical Academy will research and study the structure and behavior of living organisms as they address real world problems while applying rigorous science, technology, engineering, and math content in a seamless fashion.

Marvin Biomedical Academy will offer students learning environments that will stimulate curiosity about the wonders of science and also provide children a foundation for future discovery. Marvin Biomedical Academy will be located on the current Marvin Elementary campus and will be a “zone-plus” campus, meaning its student body will consist of some students who are zoned to the campus based on where they live, and some students who are selected to attend the campus through a lottery system. Waxahachie ISD will be developing transportation hubs throughout our community to provide lottery students with bus transportation if needed.

“We look forward to welcoming more students to our Marvin family next year,” said Karin Polk, principal of Marvin Biomedical Academy. “Our staff is enthusiastically preparing to launch our new innovative campus, where students will explore and discover the many career paths in this field.”

A limited number of lottery-based spots will be available for the 2022-2023 school year at Marvin Biomedical Academy. The lottery application will opened Tuesday for incoming kindergarten students and will open on April 18 for first- through fifth-grade students, and can be found by visiting marvin.wisd.org or the Marvin Elementary Facebook page. Waxahachie ISD and the staff of Marvin Biomedical Academy invite the community to visit the campus from 6-8 p.m. March 24 to learn more about this exciting opportunity.