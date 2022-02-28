Loop 9 public meetings set for this week

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will host public meetings this week to discuss the proposed Loop 9, Segment A project.

Segment A features a 9.4-mile, six-lane frontage road system between US 67 and Interstate 35E through Dallas and Ellis counties. It would run through Red Oak, Ovilla, Glenn Heights and Cedar Hill.

The project’s right-of-way includes a median that could be used for an access-controlled mainlane in the future.

Segment A is part of a larger project that also includes Segment B, an 11.4-mile, six-land frontage road connecting I-35E to I-45. Both projects are proposed to accommodate the growing population and economic development in the area and increase mobility, TxDOT said.

There will be two in-person meetings this week, as well as a virtual meeting.

The first in-person meeting will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at DeSoto High School’s academy cafeteria, 600 Eagle Drive in DeSoto.

There will also be an in-person meeting from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Midlothian Conference Center Ballroom, 1 Community Circle Drive in Midlothian.

Residents can also access the virtual meeting, which will run from 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to 11:59 p.m. March 18, by visiting keepitmovingdallas.com/Lp9SegmentA. The virtual meeting will include pre-recorded audio and visual components.

TxDOT is preparing an environmental impact statement (EIS) for the project. The meeting will include details about the studies that have been completed and issues related to the project and the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process. Also discussed will be the range of alternatives, environmental constraints and project plans.

Project leaders will also present a no-build alternative, four built alternatives and four modifications to the alternatives.

“The proposed project would, subject to selection of a preferred alternative and final design considerations, require additional right-of-way and potentially displace between 30 and 70 residences and between 57 and 72 non-residential structures,” TxDOT said in a press release.

TxDOT said relocation assistance is available. For more information on the Relocation Assistance Program, services and benefits for those displaced and other impacted owners, and the schedule for the right-of-way acquisition and construction, call 214-320-4480.

Documentation, studies, maps, schedules and more are available at the TxDOT Dallas District Office, 4777 E. US 80 in Mesquite from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The venue map, meeting notice and other project information is available at keepitmovingdallas.com/Lp9SegmentA.

Written comments about the project can be sent to Liang Ding, project manager at the TxDOT Dallas Office address or via email at liang.ding@txdot.gov. They must be received by March 18.