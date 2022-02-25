Rep. Harrison visits southern border

Staff report

DEL RIO — State Representative Brian Harrison, along with several of his colleagues in the Texas Legislature as well as Members of Congress and a former Trump Cabinet official, visited the southern border in Del Rio this week to witness what Republicans say is a crisis the Biden Administration’s open border policies have created.

Rep. Harrison believes Texas can no longer wait for the federal government to close the border, and Texas must find ways to secure it without seeking federal permission.

The delegation received a briefing from the United States Border Patrol (USBP) and from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on Operation Lone Star. The group also toured multiple locations along the border and saw where the wall, which was being constructed during the Trump Administration, was abruptly stopped.

The delegation spoke with around 30 ranchers and heard firsthand how they have lost their safety, livestock, and livelihoods and witnessed significant increases in human trafficking and drug cartel activity.

“We in the Trump Administration left Biden the most secure border in history, and he intentionally created the border crisis we witnessed today, which endangers lives, increases human trafficking, and decreases our national security,” Harrison said. “States like Texas, which is the first impacted and the most impacted, must stop waiting on the federal government to solve a problem they created and take action ourselves to once again shut down the border.”

Harrison served as Chief of Staff at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) during the Trump Administration. Under his leadership, HHS issued the Title 42 order, using its public health authority to shut down the border.