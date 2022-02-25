Oncor says it's prepared for Waxahachie's growth

Oncor officials told the Waxahachie City Council that the city’s growth wasn’t a factor in the power outages that occurred earlier this month.

And they said preparations are taking place to make sure the growth won’t be a factor down the road, either.

Monday, representatives from Oncor, which delivers electricity to more than 10 million Texans, met with the City Council in a work session to discuss the power outages that impacted approximately 700 customers in the northern part of the city, including the Garden Valley and Indian Hills neighborhoods during the Feb. 2-3 winter storm.

Kerric Bradford, area manager of customer service for Oncor, said the primary reason for the outages was a fallen power line.

“It fell just as conditions started to get worse,” Bradford said. “During the time we got a crew on site to pick up that wire, we started to experience cold load. And what that is, is while we’re out there picking the cones back up, everything kicks on at the same time.”

He said the load needs to be restored in small increments, which is what it took a while for power to be restored.

Bradford said he knows there is concern that power outages like that one have to do with the increased growth in the city. But he said Oncor is, and has been, preparing for that growth.

“Anytime we get a new development, our system planning group takes a look at it and decides what needs to be done on site and off site to make sure the load can be handled at peak demand,” Bradford said. “So we look at it in the short term, but we also look it in the long term with the continued growth, so we try to forecast it out to make sure we’re prepared for growth.”

Michael Zapata, transmissions construction supervisor, detailed several Oncor projects designed to improve electricity load capabilities.

For example, the substation in northwest Waxahachie has been completely rebuilt. Two transformers there have been upgraded from 23 mega volt amp (MVA) to 47 MVA, and there have been three new feeder breakers brought in.

Another substation in the city has been updated with a new control center, new feeders and additional feeders for future growth.

Oncor is also adding a reconductor of approximately three miles from Park School House Road to Saddlebrook and is in the process of bringing in a mile of reconductor from Brown Street to Garden Valley.

Zapata said Oncor is also rebuilding a line from Waxahachie to Bardwell. He said another line from Waxahachie to Ferris is being rebuilt.

“All these things give you options in a winter event so we can move load, and as the city continues to grow, we can put that additional load on,” Bradford said. “There are things that have already been done to plan for future growth here in Waxahachie.”

Merrill Huckabee, project manager at Oncor, said Oncor’s projects are spread throughout the city to handle the current and future growth.

“Our planning department is five to 10 years out,” Huckabee said. “They’re not just next year looking at it. As we get these new additions and everything in there, that’s why we send them to our planning department.”

Winter preparation

Bradford also discussed ways Oncor routinely prepares for winter weather.

Bradford said before the winter season arrives, Oncor prepares the feeders and main lines.

“We make sure that all of our electrical facilities, stations and feeder lines undergo a thorough inspection to ensure that we’re ready for a higher demand,” Bradford said, adding that that’s on top of regularly scheduled maintenance.

He said Oncor also uses forecasting and predictive analytics to identify potential high load areas.

Bradford said from there, Oncor upgrades or replaces equipment as needed, upgrades lines where future overloads may occur, upgrades or replaces underground cable, and installs line switches to allow for additional load switching.

“In the event of an outage, it gives us options out in the field,” Bradford said.

He said other efforts include contingency plan updates, raising material inventory levels and securing additional mutual aid resources. He said in the winter storm earlier this month, there were 1,200 resources ready to deploy from as far away as Georgia and Alabama.

Bradford said in response to the winter storm of 2021, Oncor has increased communications with city leaders and emergency managers to better understand the community’s needs.

Bradford said Oncor has also increased social media communication during severe storms and hardened technology to better perform in high-call events. He said Oncor has updated its website and increased updates and messaging on its outage map. The geographic specificity for the updates has improved as well, he said.

Mayor Pro Tem Billie Wallace said it was important to hear from Oncor about why the February outage happened and how it’s preparing for the city’s growth.

“We wanted to hear that we’re prepared for the new growth,” Wallace said. “That seems to be the one statement that we hear over and over, is ‘it keeps going out because we keep building new neighborhoods.’ So we just wanted to hear from you all that that’s not the case here. And it’s not going to be the case in the future.”