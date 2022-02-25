Fire displaces family in Red Oak

A Red Oak family was displaced after a fire damaged their home Thursday afternoon in the 300 block of Cobblestone Circle.

Crews responded to the call around 3:15 p.m.

Fire Chief Ben Blanton said there were no injuries in the fire, but he said the house is inhabitable. He said the majority of the damage from the fire was confined to the home’s garage, laundry room and kitchen. But he said there was smoke damage throughout the house.

Blanton said it appears a space heater in the garage caused the fire.

Crews from the Waxahachie and Ovilla fire departments assisted in battling the fire, and the Red Oak Police Department was also on the scene.

Blanton said the American Red Cross was at the scene to provide the family with housing assistance, clothes, etc.