Court cites deputy for lifesaving action

Recognitions were the order of the day on Tuesday afternoon as the Ellis County Commissioners’ Court handed out citations — the good kind — to several members of the county staff, including for a heroic action by a sheriff’s deputy.

Deputy Demond Davis was given the Life Saving Award by Sheriff Brad Norman for Davis’ actions on Jan. 26. Davis was presented with a certificate and with a pin to wear on his uniform.

On that day, Davis responded to an overdose in the Law Enforcement Center parking lot at the county farm. Witnesses said the subject had taken ecstasy and oxycodone and had been driven to the LEC for assistance due to his condition. Deputies found the subject nearly unconscious with labored breathing, and his condition became worse while waiting for an ambulance.

“Deputy Davis took initiative and administered two doses of Narcan nasal spray, and within minutes the subject improved,” Norman said. “I later followed up on the subject at Baylor and was advised by an ER doctor that Davis did the right thing and at this thinking, saved the subject from possible critical conditions, including death.”

The court also recognized the Ellis County Office of Emergency Management for receiving the National Weather Service Storm Ready Certification. County emergency services director Samantha Pickett said the award is actually a countywide honor given to counties that surpass standards for storm preparedness.

Also recognized were Ellis County’s award winners at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. Five youth from the county were presented with a certificate from Judge Todd Little.

Precinct 3 Commissioner Paul Perry was not present.

Other items

• Approved consent agenda items included previous meeting minutes; acceptance of various reports; a donation of 148 paperback books from Theresa Peel and six paperback books from an anonymous donor to the Wayne McCollum Detention Center; a correction in the county clerk’s fund management budget changing the pay grade of a clerk position; two budgetary line-item transfers; and salary supplements for a total of 14 County Attorney office employees.

• Commissioners OK’d plats for a 4.977-acre property on the west side of Boyce Road, and a 44.592-acre property south of the intersection of Old Maypearl Road and Cunningham Meadows Road. Both properties lie in Waxahachie’s extraterritorial jurisdiction.

• A one-time variance was granted for a 23,68-acre tract on the south side of FM 879 in the ETJ of Ennis. The variance is to allow one lot to not meet the minimum road frontage requirement.

• The court approved the purchase of drainage culverts from Hamilton Supply and Wilson Culverts. The former are polyethylene culverts, which the county does not use; that latter are steel.

• A sole-source bid exemption was granted to Swagit Productions, LLC to stream Elections Department data. In a separate agenda item, the court approved the purchase of professional multimedia software services from Swagit for the Elections Department at an annual rate of $23,695. Judge Little said the expense is related to the elections integrity bill passed by the Texas Legislature last year.

• A lease agreement for two 2021 Mack Granite dump trucks was paid off in the amount of $272,226. Precinct 2 Commissioner Lane Grayson said the ongoing vehicle supply shortage is forcing his precinct to exercise the purchase option on the two trucks. A budgetary line-item transfer for the purchase was also approved.

• A $37,580 contract with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was approved for increased law enforcement for Lake Bardwell. Sheriff Norman said the patrols will go from May 14 through Aug. 28.

• Commissioners approved a program that will offer cardiopulmonary courses to all Ellis County employees. Pickett, the emergency management director, said her office will partner with the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Marshal’s Office to offer American Heart Association-approved courses.

• The court approved participation in the Texas Association of Counties’ cybersecurity program.

• Following an executive session, commissioners took no public action.