Schools back in session on Friday in Ellis County

Classes are expected to resume Friday in local school districts.

Waxahachie ISD announced Thursday that classes will return to the normal schedule Friday, with Waxahachie High School being on a C-day schedule.

WISD officials said buses will run on their normal schedule, though they could be running a little bit late due to drivers exercising caution.

Classes will also resume to the normal schedule Friday at other Ellis County districts, including Red Oak ISD, Maypearl ISD, Palmer ISD and Italy ISD.

Midlothian and Ferris ISDs will start school two hours later Friday.