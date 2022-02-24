Local realtors honored by Century 21 for sales production

Daily Light Report

In recognition of outstanding sales production and commitment to quality service, Century 21 Real Estate LLC recently honored several sales associates with the 2021 CENTURY 21 President's Producer Award.

Among the winners were Mary Eubanks and Brandon Reichenau, sales associates with CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Company, located in Midlothian.

Other area winners were Angie Hudson, sales associate with CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Company, located in Cedar Hill, and Traci Benson, sales associate with CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Company, located in Mansfield.

The annual award is bestowed upon those CENTURY 21 System sales affiliates that earn the CENTURY 21 CENTURION award and the CENTURY 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer award in the same calendar year.

The CENTURION Producer award honors CENTURY 21 System sales affiliates that earn $288,000 in sales production or 65 closed transaction sides within the calendar year.

To earn the CENTURY 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award, a C21 sales affiliate must receive completed customer surveys for at least 80 percent of their transactions surveyed from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, with an average survey score of at least 95 percent or better for two consecutive years.

"The power of the CENTURY 21 brand rests on the shoulders of the relentless sales professionals who always elevate and give 121% to their clients throughout the entire client relationship," said Michael Miedler, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate. "So as we celebrate their accomplishments we understand that delivering extraordinary experiences is what homebuyers, sellers and property investors deserve, and they should be demanding from their real estate company and agent of choice."

In addition, Century 21 Real Estate recently honored the Judge Fite Company offices located in Midlothian and in Mansfield with the 2021 CENTURY 21 President's Award.

The annual award is bestowed upon those independent CENTURY 21 offices that earn the CENTURY 21 CENTURION award and the CENTURY 21 Quality Service Pinnacle award in the same calendar year.

The CENTURION Award is presented to CENTURY 21 offices that achieve or surpass sales production of $2,572,000 or 437 closed transaction sides within a calendar year.

The CENTURY 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Award is presented to those independent offices that receive satisfaction surveys for at least 80 percent of their consumers surveyed from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, with a survey score of 95 percent or better for two consecutive years.