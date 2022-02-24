Christenson withdraws from Waxahachie council race

Paul Christenson announced Thursday that he has withdrawn his candidacy for Place 1 on the Waxahachie City Council.

Christenson had originally filed to run against incumbent David Hill in the May 7 election.

“What happened was that after I filed to run, Mr. Darren Robinson filed to run against Councilperson Hill in City Council Place 1,” Christenson said in an email to the Daily Light. “I support Mr. Robinson in his run against Mr. Hill, and I did not want to run against him. I believe that Mr. Robinson is a strong candidate, and I wish him well in his race.”

Christenson is running against incumbent Richard Rozier for Ellis County tax assessor/collector in the March 1 Republican Primary.

There will be two other races for the Waxahachie City Council. In Place 2, incumbent Doug Barnes, who is the city’s mayor, will face attorney Patrick Souter and consultant Johnny Bryant.

In Place 3, incumbent Melissa Olson, a stay-at-home mom, will face Chris Wright, an antiquarian bookseller.

In Waxahachie ISD incumbent Dusty Autrey will seek reelection in Place 6 and will face Amy Hedtke.

In Place 7 incumbent Debbie Timmermann will face Ryan Pitts.

In Red Oak, there will be one race on the City Council. Incumbent Michael Braly, a police officer, will face Jeffrey Smith, who works in federal law enforcement, in Place 5. Ben Goodwyn (Place 2) and Tim Lightfoot (Place 4) are running unopposed. Ron Wilson is not seeking reelection in Place 4.

In Red Oak ISD, incumbent Brian Sebring is running unopposed in Place 2. Donna Knight is running unopposed in Place 1.

There will also be a $230 million bond election in the district.

Early voting runs April 25 to May 3. The last day to register to vote is April 7. The last day to apply for a ballot by mail is April 26.

In other races:

Palmer City Council (three seats)

James Smith

Doug Young

Jorge Sotelo

Michael Heard

Maypearl City Council (two seats)

John Wayne Pruitt

Mark Partin

Robert Laake

Oak Leaf City Council

Mayor - Tom Leverentz

Place 4 - Michelle Hillery and Lukeman Elchehimi

Place 5 - Cody Cockerham

Special election reauthorization road maintenance sales and use one quarter percent