Schools to close as winter weather moves into North Texas

Waxahachie ISD announced Wednesday that it is releasing students early today and has canceled school Thursday with the winter weather rolling through North Texas.

Elementary students will be released at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, followed by secondary students at 2:15 p.m. All after-school activities Wednesday have been canceled.

“Please contact your child’s campus if you have any questions or concerns,” the district stated in a letter to parents. “Thank you for your flexibility as we work to keep all students, families, and staff members safe. We will continue to monitor weather conditions and will announce a decision about any potential delays or closures on Friday as soon as we are able to do so.”

Red Oak ISD

Red Oak ISD announced it is releasing students early Wednesday and closing school Thursday. After-school activities are canceled for both days.

High school car riders will be released immediately and parents can begin picking students up from all campuses if they are able, Red Oak ISD officials stated on social media. Staff will remain at each campus until all students are picked up.

Elementary parents will be contacted to ensure bus riders and walkers will have an adult or person to meet them. Secondary parents can contact their students to decide if they are riding the bus or walking home or should wait for pick up.

Elementary will release at noon today for bus riders and walkers (parents can pick up early). Middle school will release at 12:30 p.m. High school will release at 1 p.m.

Palmer ISD

Students in Palmer ISD will be dismissed at normal time Wednesday, but students can be picked up at any time Wednesday, the district stated on social media.

"We are planning to run buses at the normal time this afternoon," PISD said on social media. "All after school activities have been cancelled. You are more than welcome to pick up your students at any time today. Students that drive will be dismissed after lunch today."

Classes will be cancelled Thursday.