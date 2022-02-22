Waxahachie employees to receive cost of living adjustment

The Waxahachie City Council on Monday approved an amendment to its budget that will provide a 5-percent cost of living adjustment (COLA) for all of its employees for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

This is a change from the approach the city has taken in previous years, including last fall when it adopted this year’s budget. In the budget employees were set to receive a 3-percent merit midyear adjustment for all non-civil service personnel.

“This year with the finicky job market and with inflation the way it’s going we’re having a hard time retaining and hiring good folks,” said City Manager Michael Scott during the council briefing session.

The budgetary impact is expected to be approximately $520,000.

During the briefing session Councilman Travis Smith expressed concern over this approach and asked if there was a way to provide a larger percentage to the non-exempt employees versus the exempt employees, saying the hourly employees feel the impact of inflation more.

“Five percent is pretty top heavy,” Smith said. “To me that doesn’t seem like the fiscally responsible thing to do. The ones that truly battle inflation are the people who live paycheck to paycheck.”

Mayor Pro Tem Billie Wallace said she supported the 5-percent COLA approach.

“What we were going to do in this budget it was only going to be the people that were seeing the merit raise,” Wallace said. “This way everybody gets it. Everybody is impacted by inflation. Someone making $70 (thousand) is going to live within their means, and someone making $120 (thousand) is going to live within their means.”

Scott said he would like to reinstate the merit-based approach next fiscal year.

The COLA adjustment was approved unanimously as part of the consent agenda.

The COLA is set to go into effect April 1.