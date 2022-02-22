Council OKs agreements for Fire Station 4, pool parking lot

The Waxahachie City Council on Monday approved a construction manager at risk agreement with Steele & Freeman for Fire Station 4 for a total fee of $655,697.

The station is set to be located at the intersection of Interstate 35E and Brookside Road on the west side of the city.

A request for proposal was sent out earlier this year, and four companies responded. Fire Chief Ricky Boyd said even though Steele & Freeman wasn’t the lowest bidder it received the highest grade. It also has a history of working with the city as it is the company building the city hall annex project. Over the last five years it has had contracts to build eight other fire stations, including those in Ennis and Midlothian.

The city purchased land for the fire station in May of 2021. During a town hall meeting last month Boyd said as the city’s population continues to grow, so does the need for a new station.

Boyd said the call volume in Waxahachie has increased by 54 percent in the last 10 years. Last year, the department responded to 5,300 calls, Boyd said.

Boyd said the department’s response time has grown by 36 percent over the last 10 years, and a new station will help reduce that.

The station is expected to be complete by the middle of 2023.

Lee Penn Park

The council also approved a bid award to J&K Excavation in the amount of $500,357.08 for a parking lot at the Lee Penn Park Pool.

The project will include 74 lighted parking spaces, a drop-off lane, perimeter fencing and sidewalk connections. The parking lot is also expected to serve the adjacent Turner Pre-Kindergarten Academy.

Last week the Waxahachie ISD Board of Trustees approved the transfer of 18.8 acres of land to the city for the parking lot.

J&K Excavation submitted the lowest of five bids to the city.

Gumaro Martinez, executive director of parks and leisure services, said the city hopes to have the pool complete by the summer of 2023.

Special events

The council approved two event applications for later this year.

Worship at the Park, organized by the Southwestern Missions Association, is set to take place from 5-7 p.m. April 9 at the Railyard Park Amphitheater.

The C10s in the Park is set for Sept. 17 at Getzendaner Park. The annual truck show will also include various vendors.