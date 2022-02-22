Red Oak joins TX-PACE program to encourage energy-efficient renovations

The city of Red Oak is partnering with a Texas nonprofit organization that aims to incentivize some property owners to renovate their property and make it more environmentally friendly.

During last week’s meeting the City Council approved a resolution to participate in the Texas Property Assessed Clean Energy (TX-PACE), a financing tool that provides long-term, low-cost, 100 percent funding for energy efficiency, water conservation and distribution generation projects.

Eligible properties are commercial, including nonprofits, multifamily developments with at least five units and industrial facilities.

Charlene Heydinger, president of Texas PACE Authority, said the program looks to eliminate the obstacles property owners have of installing expensive energy-saving equipment when renovating their property.

“The problem that we’re trying to overcome is that businesses and nonprofits once they own property have a problem maintaining it,” Heydinger said. “The equipment gets old, it’s expensive to repair, but the cost of replacing it is enormous.”

She said that equipment includes HVAC, roofs, solar panels, LED lighting, boilers and water saving equipment.

“It costs a lot and has a very long return on investment, so it has a very hefty cash flow problem for everyone from churches to local businesses,” Heydinger said.

Through the program, a property owner can secure financing for the project through a private lender. The program creates a voluntary lien on the property through the city, which reduces the risk to the lender.

The voluntary land-secured assessment that is paid off over time. The energy and/or water savings are structured to exceed the cost of the assessment, resulting in projects that are cash flow positive.

She said it’s 100 percent private financing with no down payment that allows the property owner to afford to upgrade the property to buy older buildings.

Heydinger said the PACE program allows the owner to realize the energy savings quicker to help pay the lender back.

“So instead of needing to get paid back in five years or less lenders are willing to go as long as the useful life of the equipment,” Heydinger said.

The program can only be used for energy efficiency, water efficiency and creating power on site.

Red Oak joins 71 other jurisdictions that have adopted the TX-PACE program. Participating cities include Dallas, San Antonio, Farmers Branch, Prosper and Rowlett. Counties that have joined include Tarrant, Navarro, Erath and Travis.

“What we’re seeing across the state are these beautiful historic buildings are being renovated,” Heydinger said, pointing to the Barfield Building in Amarillo that had sat unused for 25 years. It’s now a Marriot hotel after the city used the PACE program to help renovate it.

Heydinger said the city assumes no risk in being part of this program as no tax dollars are used. She said the organization oversees the process.

“The job of Texas PACE Authority is quality control and making sure that the savings that are projected are going to be there,” Heydinger said. “We will not close a project under the state model guidelines unless the savings from the project exceed the cost of the project over the life of the financing.”

Heydinger said the eligibility requirements for a project to use the TX-PACE program are strict, but that’s to protect the cities and the lenders, she said.

“In spite of those strict standards we have facilitated a little bit over $109 million in new investment in clean energy projects in our built environment in commercial and nonprofit projects,” she said.

Heydinger said the program benefits all involved. She said property owners receive lower utility bills, energy independence, energy efficiency and property value increase.

She said lenders receive new loans through a stable process through a fully collateralized system.

Heydinger said contractors receive more business at the local level and can perform best practices.

She said the state benefits as this program helps reduce the peak demand of energy consumption and have an enhanced power grid reliability. Other benefits include water resource conservation and improved air quality.

Heydinger said the communities benefit with more economic development and jobs and better building infrastructure.