As filing deadline passes here is who is running for local seats in Ellis County

Eight candidates will be vying for spots on the Waxahachie City Council this year.

Friday was the deadline to file to run in the May 7 municipal and school board elections, though write-in candidates had until the end of the day Tuesday.

As of Tuesday morning, the race for Place 1 on the Waxahachie City Council featured incumbent David Hill, as well as Paul Christenson, a chief financial officer, and Darrin Robinson, a director.

In Place 2, incumbent Doug Barnes, who is the city’s mayor, will face attorney Patrick Souter and consultant Johnny Bryant.

In Place 3, incumbent Melissa Olson, a stay-at-home mom, will face Chris Wright, an antiquarian bookseller.

In Waxahachie ISD incumbent Dusty Autrey will seek reelection in Place 6 and will face Amy Hedtke.

In Place 7 incumbent Debbie Timmermann will face Ryan Pitts.

In Red Oak, there will be one race on the City Council. Incumbent Michael Braly, a police officer, will face Jeffrey Smith, who works in federal law enforcement, in Place 5. Ben Goodwyn (Place 2) and Tim Lightfoot (Place 4) are running unopposed. Ron Wilson is not seeking reelection in Place 4.

In Red Oak ISD, incumbent Brian Sebring is running unopposed in Place 2. Donna Knight is running unopposed in Place 1.

There will also be a $230 million bond election in the district.

In other races:

Maypearl City Council (two seats)

John Wayne Pruitt

Mark Partin

Robert Laake

Oak Leaf City Council

Mayor - Tom Leverentz

Place 4 - Michelle Hillery and Lukeman Elchehimi

Place 5 - Cody Cockerham

Special election reauthorization road maintenance sales and use one quarter percent

Key dates

April 7: Last day to register to vote

April 25 to May 3: Early voting

April 26: Last day to apply for ballot by mail

May 7: Election Day