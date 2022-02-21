Council has flood of concerns over Belmont Farms, denies rezoning

The Waxahachie City Council on Monday had lots of concerns and not enough answers when it came to a proposed residential development near US 287.

The council denied a rezoning request for Belmont Farms, a proposed 65-acre residential development that was planned for 3811 Black Champ Road, just north of the US 287 access road.

Waxahachie One Development was requesting a rezoning that would have taken the land from Future Development to Planned Development Single-Family-1. If approved the project would have included 49 1-acre lots with the assumption sewer connections are not available. However, if sewer did become available the project could contain 86 half-acre lots.

Either way, council members and residents who live nearby expressed concern over the traffic that would be added to the narrow Black Champ, which residents said isn’t suitable for more vehicles.

“Safety is huge,” said resident Sheila Hood. “You have residents who walk their dogs, and you have kids in strollers. The traffic on Black Champ is getting more dangerous by the day.”

There were also concerns about the access points into the neighborhood from Black Champ. As proposed there would be two entrance points into the east side of the property from Black Champ – one on the southeast side and one on the northeast side.

Residents and council members said both entrances created problems, especially considering how close the northeast entrance is to the sharp curve on Black Champ.

“The northern (entrance) is dangerous,” said Councilwoman Melissa Olson. “But the southern one, if it’s blocked then first responders would have to go around the lake to get there, that’s not going to be OK when seconds count.”

Naveen Khammampati, civil engineer for the project, said developers have asked Ellis County about having a stop sign installed on Black Champ at the northeast entrance point to help with safety. But he said there has been no word on that.

The council asked about creating an entrance to the west side of the property instead.

Khammampati said the property owner to the west of the project wasn’t interested in giving up part of their land for the entry point.

Residents also said the project could worsen existing flooding issues in the neighborhood and were skeptical since a drainage plan hadn’t been presented yet.

Residents also questioned how the new neighborhood would impact internet service. Khammampati said developers have reached out to internet providers and would update the city when they hear back.

Councilman Travis Smith said there were too many unknowns to approve the project.

“The comment I keep hearing is (the developer) is in talks with the internet company, he’s in talks with the county,” Smith said. “But those talks just started when the concerns were brought forward last week.”

The Planning and Zoning Commission last week recommended approval of the project.

At that meeting James Gaertner, director of public works and engineering, said a traffic count over a six-day period on Black Champ indicates the peak usage is 850 to 950 trips per day.

Gaertner said for service level D of a rural two-lane road the capacity is 2,600 trips per day. He said if the project ended up having 1-acre lots, the total trips per day would be approximately 1,440 trips per day. That number would increase to 1,930 trips per day with half-acre lots.

At the P&Z and the council meetings Khammampati said the existing land use allows for airport, industrial and highway commercial uses, which would have brought in more traffic than Belmont Farms.