Pitts announces candidacy for WISD Board of Trustees

Daily Light Report

Ryan Pitts has announced campaign for Waxahachie Independent School District Board of Trustees Place 7.

“After discussions with my family, prayerful consideration, and encouragement by many in the community, today I filed to run for Board of Trustees Place 7 for the Waxahachie Independent School District,” Pitts said in a press release. “The voters of the Waxahachie Independent School District deserve a voice on the board who will be fiscally responsible with tax dollars, an advocate for teachers and a champion for the students. I am running to be that voice for the taxpayers, teachers and students while considering the future of the district and what challenges loom ahead. WISD is faced with many challenges including the growth of the district and the low morale and fatigue of our teachers.

“The time is now for the Board of Trustees to address the issues of today while planning for tomorrow all the while making sure the quality of education of our students remains at an elite level,” he said. “If elected, I will work tirelessly to continuously improve the quality of education of our students and promote a positive environment for our teachers to educate the students. As a father of two young children, I personally want to ensure that the future of WISD is bright and that we continue to create a positive learning environment for all students to achieve their full potential. During the campaign, I look forward to sharing with you my vision for WISD and earning your support.”

Pitts and his wife, Faith Anne Pitts, are residents of Waxahachie where they are raising their two children Evelyn (3 years) and Reagan (8 months). Pitts is the chief executive officer at Ellis County Title Company and has a heart to serve the community, the release stated. Pitts serves the community as vice president of the Waxahachie CARE board of directors, past president of Waxahachie Foundation, secretary of the Waxahachie Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, member of the board of management for the Waxahachie Family YMCA and board member of the Spring Greek Grove Homeowners Association.

Pitts received his bachelor’s degree from Southern Methodist University and Doctor of Jurisprudence from the University of Texas School of Law.

Election Day is May 7.