Cherokee Charmers mark 59th year of existence
WHS dance team starts competition season off in grand style at first event
The 59th line of the Cherokee Charmers started off their season with a bang on Saturday, Feb. 12, at Mansfield High School. This outstanding group of young ladies represented WHS at the Metroplex Dance Spectacular in a big way. (The girls were slated to perform at a contest on Feb. 5, but the event was canceled due to the snow and bad weather.)
The director of this school organization is Mrs. Erica Pointer-Wilcox, who has led this drill and dance team for 15 years now. In fact, Wilcox graduated herself from WHS in 2003, where she was a member of the Charmers for 3 years and served as Captain in her senior year.
Wilcox shares, “The Charmers exceeded my expectations at their first competition of the season last Saturday. This hard-working 59th line eagerly attacks each practice to get better daily, no matter what adversity is thrown their way. I am very proud of the work that these young ladies are putting in to leave a strong Charmer Legacy!”
The 2021-2022 group brought home the following awards:
Officer Awards
Sweepstakes 8 – Gussie Nell Davis Award
Judges Award for Officer – Jazz
Judges Award for Officer – Novelty
Judges Award for Officer – Modern
Judges Award for Officer – Hip-Hop
Best Overall – GOLD
Best in Class - 1st Runner-Up
Elite Awards
Sweepstakes 8 – Gussie Nell Davis Award
Judges Award for Cherokee Charmers & Company
Judges Award for Showstoppers
Best Overall – SILVER
Best in Class - 3rd Runner-Up
Team Awards
Sweepstakes 8 – Gussie Nell Davis Award
Judges Award for Team Novelty
Judges Award for Team Pom
Judges Award for Team Lyrical
Judges Award for Team Military
Best Overall – GOLD
Best in Class - 1st Runner-Up
BEST OF THE BEST - 5th place
Biogime Sportsmanship Award
3rd Place – GPA – Large Division
Giving Back Award
According to Director Wilcox, the Charmers will move on to their next competition set for Saturday, Feb. 26, at Duncanville High School.