Cherokee Charmers mark 59th year of existence

WHS dance team starts competition season off in grand style at first event

Patty Hullett
Daily Light correspondent
The Waxahachie High School Cherokee Charmers show off their numerous awards won as they started off their season last Saturday at the Metroplex Dance Spectacular at Mansfield High School.

The 59th line of the Cherokee Charmers started off their season with a bang on Saturday, Feb. 12, at Mansfield High School. This outstanding group of young ladies represented WHS at the Metroplex Dance Spectacular in a big way. (The girls were slated to perform at a contest on Feb. 5, but the event was canceled due to the snow and bad weather.)

The director of this school organization is Mrs. Erica Pointer-Wilcox, who has led this drill and dance team for 15 years now. In fact, Wilcox graduated herself from WHS in 2003, where she was a member of the Charmers for 3 years and served as Captain in her senior year.

WHS Cherokee Charmers Director Erica Pointer-Wilcox and her 5 officers performed for the Lancaster Women’s Connection at Lancaster Country View Golf Club on Wednesday, Feb. 16. (Subjects identified below, left to right) Erica Wilcox, Director ; Keziah Hanna, Junior Lieutenant; Lexie Burchfield, Senior 1st Lieutenant; Somer Clark, Senior Captain ; Victoria Borders, Senior Lieutenant; Hannah Ridgway, Junior Lieutenant.

Wilcox shares, “The Charmers exceeded my expectations at their first competition of the season last Saturday. This hard-working 59th line eagerly attacks each practice to get better daily, no matter what adversity is thrown their way. I am very proud of the work that these young ladies are putting in to leave a strong Charmer Legacy!”

The 2021-2022 group brought home the following awards:

Officer Awards

Sweepstakes 8 – Gussie Nell Davis Award

Judges Award for Officer – Jazz

Judges Award for Officer – Novelty

Judges Award for Officer – Modern

Judges Award for Officer – Hip-Hop

Best Overall – GOLD

Best in Class - 1st Runner-Up

Elite Awards

Sweepstakes 8 – Gussie Nell Davis Award

Judges Award for Cherokee Charmers & Company

Judges Award for Showstoppers

Best Overall – SILVER

Best in Class - 3rd Runner-Up

Team Awards

Sweepstakes 8 – Gussie Nell Davis Award

Judges Award for Team Novelty

Judges Award for Team Pom

Judges Award for Team Lyrical

Judges Award for Team Military

Best Overall – GOLD

Best in Class - 1st Runner-Up

BEST OF THE BEST - 5th place

Biogime Sportsmanship Award

3rd Place – GPA – Large Division

Giving Back Award

According to Director Wilcox, the Charmers will move on to their next competition set for Saturday, Feb. 26, at Duncanville High School.