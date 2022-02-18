Cherokee Charmers mark 59th year of existence

Patty Hullett

Daily Light correspondent

The 59th line of the Cherokee Charmers started off their season with a bang on Saturday, Feb. 12, at Mansfield High School. This outstanding group of young ladies represented WHS at the Metroplex Dance Spectacular in a big way. (The girls were slated to perform at a contest on Feb. 5, but the event was canceled due to the snow and bad weather.)

The director of this school organization is Mrs. Erica Pointer-Wilcox, who has led this drill and dance team for 15 years now. In fact, Wilcox graduated herself from WHS in 2003, where she was a member of the Charmers for 3 years and served as Captain in her senior year.

Wilcox shares, “The Charmers exceeded my expectations at their first competition of the season last Saturday. This hard-working 59th line eagerly attacks each practice to get better daily, no matter what adversity is thrown their way. I am very proud of the work that these young ladies are putting in to leave a strong Charmer Legacy!”

The 2021-2022 group brought home the following awards:

Officer Awards

Sweepstakes 8 – Gussie Nell Davis Award

Judges Award for Officer – Jazz

Judges Award for Officer – Novelty

Judges Award for Officer – Modern

Judges Award for Officer – Hip-Hop

Best Overall – GOLD

Best in Class - 1st Runner-Up

Elite Awards

Sweepstakes 8 – Gussie Nell Davis Award

Judges Award for Cherokee Charmers & Company

Judges Award for Showstoppers

Best Overall – SILVER

Best in Class - 3rd Runner-Up

Team Awards

Sweepstakes 8 – Gussie Nell Davis Award

Judges Award for Team Novelty

Judges Award for Team Pom

Judges Award for Team Lyrical

Judges Award for Team Military

Best Overall – GOLD

Best in Class - 1st Runner-Up

BEST OF THE BEST - 5th place

Biogime Sportsmanship Award

3rd Place – GPA – Large Division

Giving Back Award

According to Director Wilcox, the Charmers will move on to their next competition set for Saturday, Feb. 26, at Duncanville High School.