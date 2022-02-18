Thriving Thatcher: Waxahachie mother reflects on her son's successful heart transplant

Thatcher Barrera is an active 4-year-old. Sometimes, too active.

But compared to where he was two years ago, “running around and getting into everything” is a welcome sight.

In July of 2020, Thatcher received a heart transplant, giving him a second chance of life and ending months of questions and fear from his Waxahachie family.

Today, in the midst of American Heart Month, his parents reflect on the emotional rollercoaster they went through, from asking what was wrong to not knowing if Thatcher was going to live, to finally thanking a Dallas family that saved his life.

Health concerns

Casey Barrera, Thatcher’s mother, said the journey began in late 2019 when she noticed edema, or swelling, on Thatcher’s body. She said he had fallen at a daycare, but swelling continued into January of 2020.

Thatcher’s doctor said it was likely due to an allergic reaction, but the prescribed medication wasn’t working.

“He stopped acting like himself,” Casey said. “He stopped eating and vomited everything he ingested.”

Casey said at one point, his entire body was swollen, and he was unable to walk.

A cardiologist diagnosed Thatcher with restrictive cardiomyopathy, a rare heart disease.

“There are four kinds, and his was the kind where the only survival chance he had was a complete heart transplant,” Casey said. “As a single mom at the time, I lost my mind.”

Thatcher was sent to Children’s Medical Center Dallas, where he went through a cath test to see if he would qualify for a transplant.

Casey said the odds of qualifying weren’t good, but in the end it was determined Thatcher could go through the process.

Waiting game

Thatcher and his family then had to wait for a match, but until then, he was given the medication milrinone to help the heart relax. But Casey knew that was only a temporary fix, and that time was critical.

“The medication is harsh on the other organs,” Casey said. “So you don’t want to be on it for long.”

Meanwhile, Casey had to go through an extensive interview process that included sessions with medical consultants about her medical history, psychological state, financial abilities and more. They also discussed nutritional needs, support services and other needs following the procedure.

On May 13, Thatcher was placed on the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) list, and he was listed in the 1A category for those who need the transplant immediately.

It wasn’t long before the family was informed there was a match, and on July 13, the transplant took place.

Susan Daneman, heart transplant coordinator at Children's Health, said the average national wait time for a heart transplant for a patient Thatcher's size and status 1A is five and a half months, and at Children's Health the average wait time is three months.

"Honestly the willingness of a family to donate their child’s heart at a difficult time and luck is what worked in Thatcher’s favor to receive his gift sooner," Daneman said.

She said the 2-5-year-old age range usually has longer wait times.

"So much of wait times goes back to a family’s selfless act of organ donation during a difficult time," she said.

“Angel” Mary

Casey said she decided to connect to the donor family in December of 2021. She wasn’t sure what to expect, including where they lived. Through UNOS, donors can be in Texas or in several surrounding states.

It turns out they were 30 minutes away in Dallas.

“I wrote to them, and they wrote back,” Casey said.

When the Barreras initially reached out to the family, they sent them an audio recording of Thatcher’s heartbeat. They also sent them a sketch of Thatcher’s native heart Justin’s uncle did that included a heartbeat line and the words “Angel Mary.”

Casey said she worked with the UNOS coordinator to arrange a meeting with the donor family. In January of 2022, the two families met face to face for the first time.

“They’re wonderful people,” Casey said. “They’re super loving.”

The donor family only speaks Spanish, Casey said, so the conversation was a challenge at first. But with Casey’s husband, Justin, being fluent in Spanish, and with a little help from the family’s nieces and Google Translator, the families began connecting quickly.

The Barrera family then learned about the circumstances that led up to the donation. The family had lost their daughter, “Angel” Mary, and the family donated her organs. Two other children received organs, too.

“Her family decided they wanted to help three lives,” Casey said. “God told them that Mary needed to save lives. So there was no hesitation.”

The decision wasn’t lost on Thatcher when the families met.

“He lifted his shirt up and said, ‘I have your Angel inside of me,’ ” Casey said. “Then they felt his heartbeat. It was a beautiful moment.”

Casey said she hopes to stay in touch with the donor family and said she’s grateful they live so close.

“A lot of transplant families travel state to state to see each other,” Casey said.

Getting back to normal

Casey said the first year after the transplant is vital, since Thatcher’s immune system was weak. But after the first year, the medication amounts were lowered, and Thatcher could gradually start to go out in public, but with a mask. As a student at Little Blessings Preschool Ministry in Ovilla, he sits two seats apart from his classmates.

“A cold could land him in the hospital for three weeks,” Casey said.

Casey said he has to make sure not to overdo physical activity, which is one of the reasons she and Justin are in the process of getting a service dog to monitor his heart rate. Casey said Thatcher has a severed vagus nerve that would normally control several functions, including heart rate.

He also has to go to the doctor each year to make sure the heart is working properly and has to return to the hospital every three months for blood tests.

But life is starting to get back to normal for Thatcher, who on Monday officially had his last name changed to Barrera as Casey and Justin recently got married.

“He just loves everything and wants to be in everything,” Casey said. “He’s very active.”

For information on how to become an organ donor, go to donatelifetexas.org.

To learn more about donations to the American Heart Association, go to heart.org/en/get-involved/ways-to-give?form=FUNELYZXFBW.

Also, Tacos 4 Life in Waxahachie will have a donation box available for anyone who wants to help with the family’s medical expenses or to donate to the American Heart Association.

For updates on Thatcher’s progress, visit #thrivingforthatcher on social media.