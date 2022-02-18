As teacher stress continues, WISD is looking at ways to improve morale

It’s no surprise that these are stressful times for teachers.

Waxahachie ISD Superintendent Jerry Hollingsworth knows that’s happening in classrooms around the world, and listening to his own teachers reinforces that it's happening here, too.

“Any casual observer of education in the last two years will report back that it’s been a very challenging time for all teachers everywhere,” Hollingsworth said. “Morale is at the forefront of school leaders’ minds throughout the world. It’s a problem because of the challenges presented to us in the last two years.”

Hollingsworth said the recent visioning process the district embarked on shed some light on the concerns WISD teachers have and how those have impacted teacher morale.

“In our district, when we went through the visioning process, there was a lot of listening that took place,” Hollingsworth said. “We talked to our teachers, and we heard their responses in the surveys and in the interviews.”

While there has been stress, the number of teachers who have resigned this year is actually less than a year ago.

According to the district, from July 1, 2021 to Feb. 7, there have been 23 teacher resignations. That’s down from 45 in the same time frame last year. For the entire 2020-21 school year, there were 121 total teacher resignations. That matches the resignations for the 2019-20 school year.

COVID-19 has been the biggest source of struggle for teachers as the pandemic has changed how teachers teach and how students learn, all while trying to keep students at least at grade level.

Absenteeism from students and teachers are other factors.

Hollingsworth points to the challenge of educating students when teachers themselves are out sick.

During Monday’s Board of Trustees meeting, Hollingsworth discussed the shortage of substitutes. He said in mid-January, the district had a 42-percent substitute fill rate, and he points to the omicron variant surge as a reason why.

“A lot of our subs are more elderly, and the elderly population has backed off from taking these jobs when COVID impacted our schools,” Hollingsworth said. “Filling these substitute positions has always been a challenge, and when you layer on the challenge of COVID, it’s even more of one.”

He said numbers started to improve in February as the fill rate was 83 percent Feb. 7. But those numbers steadily declined throughout the week and settled at 59 percent Feb. 11.

“Any time we’re doing above 80 percent, we’re doing well,” Hollingsworth said.

Hollingsworth said with a substitute shortage, teachers and even administrators are having to cover in the classrooms.

“Right now if a teacher has a conference period or planning time in the third period, they can’t use that because they have to cover a class,” Hollingsworth said.

That means evenings or weekends become catch-up time.

Hollingsworth said another strain stems from TEA requirements regarding how districts handle positive COVID cases, not only from teachers but also with students. He said when a student is out for a number of days, the teacher must provide the remote lesson but also provide catch-up work if the student misses something that can’t be done remotely, such as a lab.

“So it’s a snowball effect,” Hollingsworth said.

Improving morale

Despite the challenges teachers are facing, he said WISD is committed to improve morale by showing teachers how valuable they are.

In doing so, Hollingsworth leans heavily on the district’s core values that the Board of Trustees adopted in December following weeks of surveys, interviews and work sessions with 2,500-plus members of the community.

One core value in particular is key in addressing teacher morale, he said.

“We value the collaborative culture that honors and supports all who positively impact the lives of students,” Hollingsworth said.

He said that includes not only teachers, but nurses, counselors, bus drivers, paraprofessionals, front office employees, etc.

“The core values will allow us to continually revisit that issue,” Hollingsworth said. “It’s not a one and done proposition.”

Hollingsworth said the district has already begun efforts to show teachers how valuable they are. He said the district recently created a video montage of family members at Wedgeworth Elementary School thanking teachers for the work they do. He said the plan is to do something similar at the other campuses.

Hollingsworth said WISD is also creating more professional learning teams.

“We want to work together in teams so that we’re not in isolation,” Hollingsworth said. “When we work in teams, we perform better.”

Hollingsworth said the district trained all of the teachers on those processes in January.

He said there is also an effort to be more inclusive when new initiatives come about.

“We’re trying to replicate best business practices,” Hollingsworth said.

And he said WISD is also looking at salaries.

“We want to make sure we’re competitive in pay and in benefits,” Hollingsworth said.

He said these are just some steps WISD is taking to lift the teachers’ spirits in a time they need it most.

“This job has always been hard,” Hollingsworth said. “But it’s never been harder than it is right now. So many things have stretched the teachers in ways they haven’t been stretched before.”