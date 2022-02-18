Area briefs: SkillsUSA students advance to state

Daily Light Report

Career and Technical Education students showed off their medals after a great experience at the SkillsUSA District 6 Contest. Now, students from Waxahachie High School and Waxahachie Global High will compete at the state level.

WHS students Noe Cabrera, Angel De La Hoya, Anthony Mejia and Alexis Zavala earned first place in the Construction Trades Team Works contest, qualifying them for state. This contest challenged four students to complete a construction project that included carpentry, electrical, plumbing and masonry.

The Welding Fabrication Team also qualified for state, which included Gunner Boddie, Ryan Gayken and Jackson Wells. This contest challenged three students to produce a fabrication part similar to what is seen on a jobsite, based on the supplied blueprints.

Global student Jonathan Combs earned first place and Claude Miles earned second place in the Electronics Individual contest, which qualified them both to compete at state as well.

Not only did students from the construction trades chapter compete, but also students from the welding, cosmetology, and electrical technology programs participated on Feb. 12 at Texas State Technical College in Waco.

Other students who competed included:

Carpentry Individual – Mauricio Villarreal

Welding I Individual – Ezra Perez – 3rd place

Aiden Holleman

Kaylee Voigtlander

Welding Individual – Richard Brightwell – 3rd place

Christian Coppock

Gunnar Gooch

Welding Fabrication Team – Joaquin Guerrero, Kaitlyn Olson, Braydon Stewart

Cosmology Quiz Bowl – 3rd place

Madison Daley

Rachel Hogan

Angela Peguero

Sharona Shroppel

Lia Tangalos

Ellison Wood

Grace Yarbo

Sidewalk grant program

The 2022 sidewalk grant program is now open for applications.

The program allows property owners and the city to share in the cost of installing or repairing sidewalks.

For more information email sidewalkgrant@waxahachie.com or visit https://bit.ly/3BqTp91.

Tax exemption

The city of Waxahachie provides a tax exemption for historic properties approved by the Heritage Preservation Commission.

This exemption amounts to 25% of the city portion of assessed property taxes. The exemption must be applied for annually and completed applications are due no later than March 15.

To apply for the historic property tax exemption, visit https://bit.ly/3GJt33X.

Red Oak ISD bond town hall meeting

Red Oak ISD will continue to have town hall meetings about the upcoming $230 million bond election.

These presentations and Q&A sessions are open to the whole community. The district will present information about the proposals and the possible new developments in the district. All meetings run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The remaining schedule is: March 10 at RPS Cafeteria; April 5 at ROHS PAC; and April 21 at EES Cafeteria.