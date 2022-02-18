Camp elected Speaker at Government Day

Daily Light report

On Feb, 12-13, the Red Oak Chapter of DeMolays participated in the 2022 annual Government Day at the Texas State Capitol in Austin. This is an annual statewide obligatory day where members of the Texas DeMolay Association, and the Grand Assembly of Rainbow Girls of Texas, preside in the House and Senate Chambers of Texas.

Each year, DeMolays and Rainbows from all around the state get together to introduce, debate and vote on the bills they have created, just like the real legislators. Participants get a hands-on experience of the process to get laws passed, and to have fun too.

This year, Red Oak Chapter also received another accolade. Master Councilor of Red Oak Chapter and District Deputy State Master Councilor of District 3, Carl Camp, was elected Speaker of the House at the 45th Annual Texas DeMolay Government Day.

The chapter’s next statewide activity will be Masonic Youth Weekend at a retreat located just south of Hillsboro. In the past teams competed in volleyball, kickball, and other team sports, got to learn country two-step dancing and had a zip line. Each year is filled with fun activities as the youth across Texas build new friendships and get to know each other.

The chapter invites all young men between the ages of 12 and 21 to come and visit at 6 p.m. on Feb. 21 before its next meeting. The chapter meets at the Waxahachie Masonic Lodge, 303 John Arden Dr., Waxahachie, each third Monday of the month.