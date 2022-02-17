Waxahachie Police Department welcomes three new officers

Daily Light Report

The Waxahachie Police Department welcomed three new officers to the department last week.

Graduating from the Regional Police Academy on Feb. 9, Bryce Ippolito, Austin Pierce and Gabriel Young became the newest members of the department. Immediately following the graduation ceremony, Police Chief Wade Goolsby administered each of their oaths of office, officially beginning their careers of service as police officers for the city of Waxahachie.

Upon graduation from the academy, new officers will spend several months in WPD’s Field Training Officer (FTO) program. While in FTO, the new officers are paired with experienced police officers who have been specifically designated for training new recruits.

“We’re excited to welcome Bryce Ippolito, Austin Pierce and Gabriel Young into our department,” Goolsby said. “All three of these young men excelled in the Police Academy, and they will be assets to our department and to the citizens of Waxahachie.”

Located at 630 Farley Street, the mission of the Waxahachie Police Department is to honor the profession through ethical actions while holding themselves accountable with respect and dedication to transparency for a safer Waxahachie, the department stated.