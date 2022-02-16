P&Z recommends rezoning for Belmont Farms, but traffic issues concern nearby residents

The Waxahachie Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday recommended approval of a rezoning for a low-density residential development, but nearby neighbors said the project could make traffic issues even worse.

Waxahachie One Development is proposing Belmont Farms on 65 acres at 3811 Black Champ Road, just north of the US 287 access road.

If approved by the City Council the rezoning would take the land from Future Development to Planned Development Single-Family-1.

City leaders said the lot sizes would be comparable to those in the surrounding area. The lots are expected to be larger than the single-family 1 standards.

Naveen Khammampati, civil engineer for Turnkey Tract, said the plan is to develop 49 1-acre lots. However, if sewer connections become available there could be up to 86 half-acre lots.

Because there would be a small number of homes on larger lots the housing styles are expected to be traditional or market-driven.

The project is expected to have two access points off Black Champ – one on the northeast side of the property and one on the southeast – as well as a road on the northwest side of the property that will be part of the city’s thoroughfare plan.

Residents who live on or near Black Champ said they are concerned about how the development would impact traffic along the road.

Resident Daniel Rozier and others said the road isn’t big enough to handle a lot of traffic.

“It is very hard to traverse,” Rozier said. “Two lanes, two pickups, you’re almost bumping mirrors. All the traffic from this is going to get dumped onto Black Champ.”

Resident Kathy Moody echoed the concerns about traffic on Black Champ.

“Other than the people who live on Black Champ nobody goes the speed limit on that road,” Moody said. “Crossing the road to get your mail you put your life in your hands. So the road is a real safety issue.”

City officials said the road is expected to handle the extra capacity. James Gaertner, director of public works and engineering, said a traffic count over a six-day period on Black Champ indicates the peak usage is 850 to 950 trips per day.

Gaertner said for service level D of a rural two-lane road the capacity is 2,600 trips per day. He said if the project ends up having 1-acre lots the total trips per day would be approximately 1,440 trips per day. That number would increase to 1,930 trips per day with half-acre lots.

Rozier said the project would also have an impact on traffic on US 287.

“We’re going to be looking at possibly putting more traffic out there going across, crossing (US) 287, going over flat-grade crossing with no protection and going back toward the high school for people to come back to town,” Rozier said.

Residents were also concerned about the sharp curve that exists on the north side of Black Champ, which is close in proximity to where the northeastern access point would be.

Other concerns from residents included how the project would impact an already troublesome drainage issue.

Gaertner said a drainage plan will be required before moving forward with the project. A site plan and a development plan will also be required.

Khammampati said the existing land use allows for airport, industrial and highway commercial uses.

“With highway commercial you guys could probably put hotels, motels and car dealerships that can put in way more traffic than this,” Khammampati said.

He also noted that the minimum lot size would be 21,780 square feet if sewer available, which is above the minimum lot size of 16,000 square feet of straight SF-1 zoning.

He added that there are some things developers will consider in addressing residents concerns, such as possible right- and left-turn lanes on Black Champ to ease traffic congestion.