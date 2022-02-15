Here is when WISD students will start, end school next year

The Waxahachie ISD Board of Trustees approved its academic calendar for the 2022-23 school year at Monday’s meeting.

Among the key dates on the calendar is the first day of school being Aug. 11, with the first day teachers report to school being Aug. 4. The last day of school is May 24.

Christmas break begins Dec. 22, and students return Jan. 9. Teachers will return for a work day Jan. 4 with Jan. 5 and 6 being professional development days. Spring break is March 13-17.

WISD used a different approach in coming up with its calendar this year. In past years, the District Education Improvement Committee (DEIC) had several calendar options to choose from. This year, the committee, which was composed of two representatives from each campus as well as parents and business and community leaders, had just three to review to make the process more simple.

Each of the DEIC members took the three options back to their respective schools to get feedback. The DEIC then examined the feedback, made revisions and came up with a final recommendation. That option was then submitted to the district staff.

Lisa Mott, assistant superintendent of elementary learning, said the calendar reflects several priorities of the committee, including the start of school.

“We wanted to push that start date back as far as we could,” Mott said. “Several of the calendar options had the return for teachers on Aug. 1, and we know that makes our teachers cringe a little bit, so it was a priority to push that back.”

The committee was also cautious on when the Christmas break begins. This year's Christmas holiday begins midway through the week before Christmas.

“There was a lot of feedback on this as we’d really like to go to the middle of that week,” Mott said. “This is a great set-up for secondary campuses with semester exams. It’s a nice schedule for them.”

Mott said it would also help the district contain the Christmas celebrations at the elementary school level to the two-and-a-half days before the early release, allowing for instruction the first three weeks of December.

Mott said another priority for the DEIC was to give teachers a full day to work without students in the classroom to prepare for graduation. So May 25 and 26 are professional work days.

Mott said she was happy with how the DEIC was used in creating the calendar.

“I loved getting their feedback,” Mott said. “We got feedback from them, through them from our campuses and departments. I really felt good about that process.”

The calendar includes 77,940 instructional minutes, which is 2,340 more than the state requires. The additional minutes allows the district to have built-in bad-weather days.

Mott said the calendar currently indicates Homecoming would be Oct. 7, but Mott said that is subject to change depending on how the UIL’s realignment impact the football team’s schedule.

Bad weather pay

The board also approved a resolution that will allow the district staff to be paid for Feb. 3 and 4, the two days the district was closed because of bad weather.

Lee Auvenshine, deputy superintendent and general counsel, said districts were able to pay their staff for missing those two days of work thanks to Gov. Greg Abbott declaring a state of disaster because of the storm. He said Abbott issued the declaration for 17 counties in Texas, including Ellis County.

Child Nutrition Services program honored

WISD’s Child Nutrition Services program was honored following a state audit that revealed no findings.

The Texas Department of Agriculture performs a financial review and a program review of each district on a three-year rotating cycle.

Ryan Kahlden, chief financial officer, said because of the COVID-19 pandemic both reviews happened this year.

He said the extensive review included 20 weeks of providing information to the TDA. That included reconciling 5,000 documents and 15 boxes of material.

Later in the meeting, Kam Bridgers, director of student nutrition, and her team were recognized for their efforts in not only the favorable review but also in increasing student participation in the program.