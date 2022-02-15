Salvation Army fundraising events return in 2022

Salvation Army

Following two years of cancellations caused by the pandemic, The Salvation Army of North Texas’ signature fundraising events are returning in-person this spring with the Doing the Most Good Luncheon, Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon, and Inspiring Hope Luncheon.

Each annual event is an opportunity for attendees to love beyond the typical holiday fundraising season and help raise vital funds to support the ongoing needs of North Texans. The events, which benefit The Salvation Army’s service areas across North Texas from Dallas to Tarrant County, offer a range of speakers, topics, and special presentations. Proceeds from the events will help The Salvation Army continue its services to support those combatting poverty, addiction, and homelessness in Dallas, Tarrant and Ellis, and Denton and Collin counties all year long.

“We are honored to be able to gather again for these important fundraising events to raise awareness of the needs facing our most vulnerable neighbors in North Texas,” said Major Todd Hawks, area commander of The Salvation Army of North Texas. “Our ability to serve and love those combatting poverty, addiction, and homelessness throughout the year is thanks to the generosity of our advocates, partners, and donors, so we encourage people to attend us in person this spring or make a donation to make a difference.”

The Doing the Most Good Luncheon, typically held during the holiday season, was rescheduled to this spring due to COVID. It will be held on March 9 at the Hilton Anatole from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Event co-chairs, Christie Carter and Margaret Hancock, and underwriting co-chairs, Sarah Losinger and Clay Smith, are thrilled to host keynote speaker, Stephanie Land, at the event. Land, a New York Times bestselling author and passionate advocate for vulnerable populations, will shed light on how her journey mirrors the many untold stories of hardworking North Texans fighting to make ends meet every day. In her bestselling memoir “Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay and a Mother’s Will to Survive,” which inspired the Netflix limited series, Land candidly shares her story of domestic abuse and navigating life as a single mother in poverty.

The Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon will be held on May 3 at the Morton Meyerson Symphony Center with event chair, Nikki Webb. The chic boutique opens at 10 a.m. and the runway show starts at 11:30 a.m.

Attendees will enjoy a runway fashion show featuring donated and new couture clothing available to be bid on. A seated lunch and final bidding of silent and runway auction items will follow. Proceeds from the luncheon help provide programs and housing for domestic violence survivors, those experiencing homelessness, and people recovering from addiction. The Fashion Show After Sale will take place on May 5 at 9216 Harry Hines Blvd. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Inspiring Hope Luncheon will be held on May 18, 2022, at AT&T Stadium from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Hosted with the Dallas Cowboys, the luncheon event gives attendees the opportunity to support The Salvation Army of North Texas’ operations across Tarrant County. Proceeds will support corps and programs in the area, including the North Texas Youth Education Town, Family Life Center, and J.E. & L.E. Mabee Social Service Center. To shed light on the needs facing North Texas, a leader from the Dallas Cowboys will serve as the keynote speaker.

The Salvation Army of North Texas reaches every pocket of the region, with its services covering 4,078 square miles at 19 locations across five counties. That includes six shelters and senior living centers, three recovery programs, and 12 food pantries.

Last year, The Salvation Army of North Texas served more than 11.6 million meals, provided more than 520,000 nights of shelter, paid more than $9 million in financial assistance to help 30,000 individuals, and comforted 84,000 people through spiritual care.

Support from attendees and donors at the spring signature fundraising events will help The Salvation Army of North Texas continue serving those in need all-year long. As the largest social services provider in the region, The Salvation Army knows this need firsthand.

For more information on event details and tickets, visit salvationarmyntx.org/north-texas/events.

To learn more about The Salvation Army of North Texas and how you can help, visit SalvationArmyNorthTexas.org.